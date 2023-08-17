JAY-Z has significantly increased interest in the Brooklyn Public Library, as membership sign-ups have skyrocketed thanks to some customized library cards.

In honor of Hip Hop 50, Roc Nation and The Brooklyn Public Library released 13 limited-edition library cards customized with artwork from different JAY-Z albums. The initiative ends at the end of August but has already resulted in 14,000 new library accounts, a spokesperson for the Brooklyn Public Library toldCNN.

The cards are also part of a Brooklyn Central Library exhibit that explores JAY-Z’s career through rare photos, original recordings, videos and other Hip Hop artifacts.

The Hov-themed library cards are completely free for New York State residents, and New Yorkers can also collect all 13 versions. However, only one will actually be able to be used for a Brooklyn Public Library Account.

“The community’s enthusiastic response to this exhibition is a testament to JAY-Z’s immense impact,” Linda E. Johnson, President and CEO of the Brooklyn Public Library, told the outlet.

Check out the cards below:

JAY-Z’s library cards were also rolled-out as part of the “Book of HOV” exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library, which so far has been such a roaring success that it’s been extended until the end of October.

“We’re thrilled to share #TheBookOfHOV exhibit will run until October. Stop by any time this summer to see this free exhibit, or plan your visit for the fall,” the library wrote in its Twitter post.

The exhibition didn’t open to the public until July 14, but an exclusive group of guests were treated to an early look, including Fat Joe, Yo Gotti, Lil Uzi Vert, Rakim, DJ Khaled, Questlove and more. The man of the hour, JAY-Z, was also in the building alongside his wife Beyoncé and their daughter Blue Ivy.

Those unable to experience “The Book of HOV” in person needn’t miss out, though, as the exhibition’s website offers an interactive, chapter-by-chapter guide of what’s on display, complete with narration from Angie Martinez.

The multimedia exhibition “presents thousands of archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet on JAY-Z’s professional life.”

Among the many fans of the exhibit was Jermaine Dupri, who shouted out the decorative wrapping of JAY-Z’s lyrics around the front of the Brooklyn Public Library near Prospect Park.

“As I’m coming in the studio, I’m watching clips of this ‘Book of HOV’ thing that Brooklyn Library decided to wrap the whole building in JAY-Z’s lyrics and turn the whole library into the ‘Book of HOV’ exhibit,” Jermaine Dupri said. “And recreate Baseline [Studios]. Listen man. This is one of the most creative things I’ve seen done for Hip Hop 50.”

He continued: “I been saying this. When I wore the flat top, I did that to pay my respects and homage to Hip Hop. But this Brooklyn library wrapping — the library with his lyrics — this is the most creative thing I’ve seen this whole Hip Hop 50, and I’m inspired.”