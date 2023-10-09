JAY-Z and Kanye West. The Killers. Survivor. No, this isn’t the most bizarre festival lineup of all time.

Instead, it’s the music Will Ferrell was partying to during a surprise visit to a college frat party — one that included the world-class comic actor taking a turn as DJ.

Ferrell has a strong connection to the University of Southern California. He graduated from the school in 1990, and his son Magnus began going there in 2022.

So it wasn’t that much of a surprise that the elder Ferrell returned to campus on Saturday (October 7). But what was surprising was the context.

The former Saturday Night Live star was spotted at a party for the men of the school’s Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity in advance of USC’s football game against the University of Arizona.

While at the party, Ferrell jumped behind the DJ setup while tracks like “N-ggas In Paris,” “Mr. Brightside,” and “Eye of the Tiger” were playing.

The 56-year-old was famously sampled on The Throne’s 2011 smash, with his character’s dialog from Blades of Glory (“No one knows what it means, but it’s provocative… It gets the people going!”) being used as an interlude in the song.

Watch footage from his DJ set below:

The celebration seemed to work: the USC Trojans defeated the Arizona Wildcats 43-41 (despite initially falling behind 17-0) in a game that went into triple overtime.

Will Ferrell has had other high-profile returns to his alma mater. Back in 2013, he led the school’s marching band while dressed in full Trojan regalia. Four years later, he gave the university’s commencement speech.

“To those of you graduates sitting out there who have a pretty good idea of what you’d like to do with your life, congratulations. For many of you who maybe don’t have it all figured out, it’s okay,” he told the graduates after sharing his own experiences of dealing with bad reviews from TV writers and critiques from angry viewers.

“Trust your gut … Don’t listen to the critics and you will figure it out.”

JAY-Z and Kanye West’s “N-ggas In Paris,” meanwhile, continues to remain a fan-favorite. In June, the Hit-Boy-produced track was certified diamond by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America), commemorating at least 10 million sales in the U.S.

It serves as Jay’s first diamond record, while Kanye has done it once before with Graduation‘s “Stronger.”

In October 2022, Ye said during his Drink Champs interview that a sequel to his and Hov’s Watch The Throne was “coming soon,” although neither artist has offered an update since.