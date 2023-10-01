JAY-Z and Meek Mill have thrown quite the star-studded bash to raise money for the REFORM Alliance, and the 007-themed party drew out all the Hip Hop big guns.

Page Six is reporting that the blackjack party, held in Atlantic City, NJ, on Saturday (September 30), drew out Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian, Lala Anthony, and more. The buy-in was $100,000 per play, with all proceeds going to the criminal justice reform organization.

The night also drew out performances from Quavo and Travis Scott, and other A-listers like Derek Jeter also made an appearance.

Check out some of the videos from the night below.

Kevin Hart was tapped to emcee the event, which was being hosted by the REFORM Alliance board. The nonprofit “aims to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems, and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing,” according to its website.

Page Six revealed that there were 10 to 15 helicopters chauffeuring guests from New York City airports to Atlantic City throughout the night.

“It was Jay’s idea to make a really small, incredibly exclusive event with the best people in the world,” a source said. “You can’t buy your way into this party.”

Meanwhile, JAY-Z’s Team ROC recently came to the aid of a Wisconsin man who was wrongfully and violently arrested while holding his one-year-old child.

Kenosha Police said that they would launch an internal investigation into the violent arrest of Jermelle English Jr., who was wrongfully detained after cops suspected him of fleeing a car crash in August.

The disturbing arrest was caught on cell phone video inside an Applebee’s restaurant in July. It showed several officers grabbing and pushing English as he sat on the restaurant floor, cradling his infant and insisting he did nothing wrong.

After the baby was removed, cops wrestled English to the ground, with one appearing to punch him repeatedly. Despite police knowing they’d nabbed the wrong man, he was still charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Per TMZ, Hov’s Team ROC has enlisted their high-powered lawyer Alex Spiro to represent English in his fight for justice.

“The reckless arrest of Jermelle English Jr. and the careless endangerment of his infant child by the Kenosha Police Department is an absolute travesty,” said Team ROC Managing Director Dania Diaz.

“The Team ROC team is here to support Jermelle and his family through this traumatic experience, demand justice and hold the Kenosha police officers accountable.”