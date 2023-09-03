JAY-Z and Offset may be rap superstars, but that doesn’t mean they can’t do a quick two-step whenever the opportunity presents itself.

During Beyonce’s recent pair of Los Angeles shows on her Renaissance World Tour, both her husband and the former Migos member could be seen hitting the Electric slide, which has been a dance that is entrenched in popular culture, even if you don’t know it at all.

Both rappers were dancing as Queen Bey performed her 2019 rendition of Frankie Beverly and Maze’s 1981 hit song, “Before I Let Go.”

It seems as if JAY-Z and Offset were the only ones who were truly executing the dance perfectly, while others were trying to keep up with them, including Kris Jenner.

Check out the footage below:

This is not the first time HOV has broke out his dance moves during his wife’s record-breaking world tour.

Back in July, JAY-Z was seen letting his hair down as he did the Electric slide with his mother, Gloria Carter, and other family and friends as Beyoncé performed “Before I Let Go.”

related news Offset’s Daredevil Skyscraper Stunt Gives Cardi B ‘Anxiety’ August 2, 2023

The moment was caught on camera by a nearby fan in the crowd, who captured JAY-Z smoothly hitting his steps with a glass of champagne in hand.

When he turned around and noticed the fan recording him, however, the Brooklyn-bred billionaire stopped them in their tracks in equally poised fashion by simply holding up one finger, causing them to immediately stop filming.

“Caught JAY-Z on 4K but then he caught me,” read the camera-friendly fan’s caption.

Additionally, this is not the first time JAY-Z has been forced to subtly reprimand a fan for overstepping boundaries. While attending a Los Angeles Lakers game with his daughter Blue Ivy in 2020, one over-eager fan got a little too close for comfort by putting their arm around Jay’s shoulder.

Hov, who had been all smiles while greeting some of the players, literally brushed off the man’s unsolicited hug, prompting him to immediately remove his arm and apologize profusely.

The following year, another fan ran afoul of the 53-year-old rap legend when they asked him to autograph their bootleg vinyl as he left his New York City office one night.

While he happily signed albums from other fans, including copies of In My Lifetime, Vol. 1, The Blueprint and The Black Album, JAY-Z shirked at inking the fan’s unauthorized vinyl, which he didn’t recognize.

“That one ain’t even real,” he said as he stopped himself from signing it and walking away, leaving the fan visibly disappointed.