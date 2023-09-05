Atlantic City, NJ –

JAY-Z is getting his James Bond on by hosting a 007-themed blackjack tournament later this month to raise money for his REFORM Alliance.

According to Page Six, Hov’s celebrity tournament will be held at Atlantic City’s Oceans Casino Resort on September 30.

Ample cash will be flowing throughout the casino floor as the intimate blackjack party will have a $1 million pot, with a $100,000 entry fee buy-in for players.

It’s no surprise then that the guest list is expected to be stacked with A-list names including Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, Kim Kardashian, DJ Khaled, NBA star James Harden and model Emily Ratajkowski.

Kevin Hart has been tapped to emcee the event, which is being hosted by the REFORM Alliance board. The nonprofit “aims to transform probation and parole by changing laws, systems and culture to create real pathways to work and wellbeing,” according to its website.

Page Six revealed that there will be about 10 to 15 helicopters chauffeuring guests from New York City airports to Atlantic City throughout the night.

“It was Jay’s idea to make a really small, incredibly exclusive event with the best people in the world,” a source said. “You can’t buy your way into this party.”

The Brooklyn mogul hopes to raise an additional $20 million for REFORM Alliance through the blackjack tournament after raising $20 million with his Shawn Carter Foundation Gala in July.

related news JAY-Z Wants New York On Side As He Bids For Times Square Casino May 11, 2023

Meanwhile, JAY-Z’s Team ROC recently came to the aid of a Wisconsin man who was wrongfully and violently arrested while holding his one-year-old child.

Kenosha Police said that they’d launched an internal investigation into the violent arrest of Jermelle English Jr., who was wrongfully detained after cops suspected him of fleeing a car crash in August.

The disturbing arrest was caught on cell phone video inside an Applebee’s restaurant in July, and showed several officers grabbing and pushing English as he sat on the restaurant floor cradling his infant and insisting he did nothing wrong.

After the baby was removed, cops wrestled English to the ground, with one appearing to punch him repeatedly. Despite police knowing they’d nabbed the wrong man, he was still charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Per TMZ, Hov’s Team ROC has enlisted their high-powered lawyer Alex Spiro Jr. to represent English in his fight for justice.

“The reckless arrest of Jermelle English Jr. and the careless endangerment of his infant child by the Kenosha Police Department is an absolute travesty,” said Team ROC Managing Director Dania Diaz.

“The Team ROC team is here to support Jermelle and his family through this traumatic experience, demand justice and hold the Kenosha police officers accountable.”