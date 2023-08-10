New York, NY –

JAY-Z has pulled the plug on his 40/40 Club after 20 years of business, with plans of reopening in a location that hasn’t yet been revealed.

On Wednesday (August 9), Eater reported that the bar and lounge’s original location in Manhattan’s Flatiron District closed its doors in late July.

Company spokesperson Andrea Thomas said that the spot will spring up at a new address next year, with more details to follow soon.

Since opening in 2003, the 40/40 Club hosted countless events for A-list celebrities such as a secret J. Cole show in 2010 and Rihanna’sUnapologetic release party in 2012, to name a few. Within a few years, JAY-Z began expanding the 40/40 brand and was running a total of five outlets across New York City, Atlantic City, Atlanta and Las Vegas at one point.

In 2012, the original site underwent a $10 million renovation, with Jigga telling Rolling Stone: “I wanted to retain the feel of a clubhouse, a relaxed place to interact with friends.”

As of now, only two 40/40 locations remain open: an airport bar in Atlanta and a restaurant at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

In a similar spirit, JAY-Z’s Made In America Festival this year has also been canceled, with organizers citing “severe circumstances outside of production control.”

The festival announced its star-studded lineup back in June, with the annual event scheduled to take over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia throughout Labor Day Weekend on September 2–3.

Cam’ron and Ma$e were set to deliver a reunion performance, with the likes of SZA, Lizzo, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Tems, Miguel, Lola Brooke also on the bill.

In a statement shared to social media, festival organizers notified attendees of the “difficult” decision on Tuesday (August 8).

related news JAY-Z, Diddy, Dr. Dre & More Named Among Greatest Hip Hop Executives Of All Time August 3, 2023

“Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place,” a statement from festival organizers read. “This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.

“Made In America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience.

“We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024. All ticket holders will be refunded at original point of purchase.”