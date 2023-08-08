JAY-Z‘s Made In America Festival 2023 has officially been canceled, with organizers citing “severe circumstances outside of production control.”

The festival announced its star-studded lineup back in June, with the annual event set to take over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia throughout Labor Day Weekend on September 2-3.

Cam’ron and Ma$e were set to give a reunion performance, with other acts set to hit the stage including SZA, Lizzo, Metro Boomin, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Latto, Lil Yachty, Doechii, Tems, Miguel, Lola Brooke and others.

In a statement shared to social media, festival organizers notified attendees of the “difficult” decision on Tuesday (August 8).

“Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place,” the statement read. “This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation. Made In America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience.

“We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024. All ticket holders will be refunded at original point of purchase.”

The festival was set to be a big moment for Cam and Ma$e, who finally squashed their long-standing feud last summer, which dated back to the late ’90s when the latter left New York City for Atlanta.

A video shared by Ma$e’s sister Stason Betha last August showed that the former Children of the Corn collaborators had buried the hatchet after jumping on the phone. The pair have since come together to co-host online sports show It Is What It Is.

Tyler, The Creator and Bad Bunny had previously served as headliners for MIA Fest’s 2022 edition, with the eclectic lineup also including performances from Kodak Black, Pusha T, Burna Boy, Snoh Aalegra, Lil Tjay, Babyface Ray, Key Glock and Larry June, along with Philly natives Lil Uzi Vert and Jazmine Sullivan.

Lil Baby and Justin Bieber previously shared headlining duties in 2021, while Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk and others also performed.

Founded by JAY-Z in 2012 as a way to unite artists from different genres who “embody the American spirit,” Made In America 2022 marks the festival’s eighth year following a brief hiatus in 2020 during the pandemic.