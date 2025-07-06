TORONTO – Neither Addison Barger nor relievers Lazaro Estrada and Braydon Fisher were on the Toronto Blue Jays’ 26-player opening day roster.

But all three played significant roles in the Blue Jays’ 4-3 extra-inning victory against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday that extended Toronto’s win streak to a season-high seven games.

Barger smacked a two-out, walk-off single in the 11th inning, while Estrada and Fisher pitched brilliantly in the final six innings before 37,269 at Rogers Centre.

Toronto has gone from eight games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East on May 28 to now leading the second-place Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays by three games.

“I think our depth is really good, and I think that the standard and the culture that we’ve set here in that (clubhouse) rubs off on other people,” Toronto manager John Schneider said.

“You’re going to need a lot of people. You’re going to need 40 out of your 40-man (organizational) roster over the course of the year. And sometimes all 26 on a given day. It kind of feels like we’re doing that right now.”