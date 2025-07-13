Kuwait – Jazeera Airways is making it easier than ever to plan your holidays in advance. With a 25% discount across all destinations and markets—travelers can enjoy more for less.

Available exclusively on the Jazeera Airways website and mobile app, the special offer runs from 13 to 19 July 2025 and applies to travel between 15 September and 31 December 2025. Whether you’re dreaming of a quick weekend escape or planning a longer holiday, all you need to do is enter the promo code J9SALE25 at checkout to unlock big savings.

With a growing network of exciting new destinations, Jazeera Airways now connects Kuwait to some of the most unique cities and scenic spots in Europe, Central and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East—many just a few hours away. From exploring the vibrant streets of Yerevan and Sochi, to relaxing in the Adriatic charm of Tivat or the fairy tale magic of Prague and Krakow, there’s never been a better time to discover somewhere new.

And for those looking to reconnect with loved ones, this offer is a perfect opportunity to visit family back home—without the financial strain.

Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer said, “We’re pleased to offer a wide range of travel options that are both affordable and convenient, helping bring people closer to the moments that matter most. Whether it’s a long overdue holiday, a spontaneous adventure, or a much-awaited visit to family back home, this offer makes it easier for everyone to create meaningful memories—without breaking the budget. The 25% discount reflects Jazeera Airways’ ongoing commitment to making travel more accessible, while opening up a world of opportunities for adventure, culture and connection.”

To book your journey at fraction of the cost, visit www.jazeeraairways.com or the Jazeera Airways app and use the code J9SALE25.

About Jazeera Airways

Founded in 2004, Jazeera Airways is a leading low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, serving over 5 million passengers across a network of more than 60 destinations in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe. Dedicated to offering affordable, high-quality air travel, Jazeera Airways caters to business, leisure, religious, and weekend travellers, all while maintaining the highest standards of safety and customer service.

Jazeera Airways currently operates a modern and efficient fleet of 24 Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft, enabling it to optimize fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact. 26 new aircraft from its orderbook, 18 A320neos and 8 A321neos are expected to arrive 2027 onwards.

The only publicly traded airline on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (Boursa Kuwait), Jazeera Airways was recognized as a Fortune 500 Arabia company and named “Great Place to Work” in 2023.

A trailblazer in the aviation sector, Jazeera Airways has introduced several digital initiatives to its customer experience and is one of the first to design, build, and operate its own terminal, Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5), at the Kuwait International Airport.

For more information visit: www.jazeeraairways.com