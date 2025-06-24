By: Africa.com Contributor

A Mission Rooted in Legacy

Across Africa and in underserved communities beyond, JB Dondolo is rewriting the narrative of development—one clean water project at a time. Founded by Zimbabwean-American humanitarian Lumbie Mlambo, this U.S.-based nonprofit is named in honor of her late father, JB Dondolo, a local humanitarian whose legacy continues to inspire change. Since 2012, JB Dondolo has been on the frontlines of delivering clean water, sanitation, and hygiene solutions—particularly in rural Zimbabwe and similar communities that are often overlooked.

At its core, the organization is grounded in a story of love, legacy, and a deep commitment to equity. Through its work, JB Dondolo is not only solving pressing infrastructure challenges, but also creating long-term pathways for health, education, and dignity. In 2024 alone, the nonprofit directly improved the lives of over 5,000 people—empowering women, restoring access to education for girls, and reducing the burden of water scarcity in remote areas. Every project echoes a powerful truth: sustainable change begins with meeting basic needs.

From Clean Water to Empowered Communities

JB Dondolo’s impact is driven by tangible, community-led projects that deliver lasting transformation. In Zimbabwe’s Matabeleland region, for example, the nonprofit has installed solar-powered water systems that provide reliable, safe clean water to families, schools, and clinics. Solar-powered systems are also vital for growing crops to improve health and nutrition. These systems dramatically reduce waterborne illnesses, ease the burden on women who often walk long distances to fetch water, and free up time for girls to return to school.

Beyond infrastructure, JB Dondolo is addressing health and gender equity through menstrual hygiene education and distribution of sanitary products. These programs challenge taboos, promote dignity, and equip young women with the tools they need to thrive. Each intervention creates a ripple effect—boosting school attendance, improving public health, and creating economic opportunities that fuel broader community development.

A Global Voice for Local Impact

What sets JB Dondolo apart is its ability to amplify local impact on a global scale. Through its website (jbdondolo.org) and vibrant social media presence, the organization shares compelling stories from the field—moments of joy as new water systems are constructed, young girls celebrating a return to school, and communities gathering to celebrate newfound access to water. Signature events like the Annual Galas help raise awareness and bring together a powerful network of supporters across continents.

With 98% of its annual budget going directly to program implementation, JB Dondolo is also a model of efficiency and trust. The organization leverages partnerships with local leaders and international donors to stretch every contribution as far as possible, ensuring maximum impact where it’s needed most.

Why It Matters

In an era when development challenges can feel overwhelming, JB Dondolo offers a story of what’s possible when heart meets strategy. The organization’s commitment to sustainable solutions and community empowerment aligns perfectly with Africa’s broader vision for self-reliance, innovation, and inclusive growth.

For Africans across the continent and in the diaspora, JB Dondolo is more than a nonprofit—it is a movement. A movement proving that with collective action, smart investment, and compassionate leadership, transformation is not only achievable—it’s already underway.

Learn more and get involved at jbdondolo.org. One drop. One change. One community at a time.