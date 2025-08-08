– All car wash centres in the city are now considered high-risk businesses under new regulations by the Johor Bahru City Council (MBJB).

Johor Bahru mayor Mohd Haffiz Ahmad said the move was in response to repeated problems involving car wash centre owners, prompting the reclassification of the activity and tightening of licensing conditions.

“Applications for new car wash licences have reopened, with immediate implementation of stricter requirements.

“The changes involve all 543 licensed car wash centres under MBJB,” Datuk Mohd Haffiz said during the city council’s full board meeting at Menara MBJB.

He said new applicants must fulfil operating regulations before applying for a business licence.

“New applicants must operate from premises with adequate water drainage systems and ensure that their operations do not damage public roads.

“More importantly, adequate steps must be taken to prevent chemical discharge into rivers.”

Datuk Mohd Haffiz further said business owners must be ready to present full details of their workers, particularly foreigners, during checks.

“The centres will be subject to inspection by MBJB officers and relevant agencies such as the Immigration Department when foreign workers are involved.”

The mayor warned that car wash centres serving only foreign customers risked having their business licence revoked.

On a viral post of a car wash centre allegedly refusing to serve local customers, Mr Mohd Haffiz said MBJB had not received any complaints on the matter.

“However, the city council will not tolerate such behaviour in Johor Bahru and those found doing so will have their licence revoked.

“Investigations are ongoing but it is likely that these centres are prioritising customers who opt for full car wash packages instead of basic services during peak hours,” he said.

He added that as part of ongoing enforcement, MBJB had taken action against 53 unlicensed car wash centres in 2024 .

Another 33 were found operating without MBJB’s approval between January and June 2025. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK