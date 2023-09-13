Jean Boht, best known for playing Nellie Boswell in sitcom Bread, has died aged 91 just six weeks after her composer husband passed away.

Boht died while battling dementia and living at the prestigious actors’ retirement home Denville Hall in Hillingdon, North-West London, her family said.

Her husband Carl Davis, the conductor and composer behind shows including the BBC’s 1995 production of Pride and Prejudice, died aged 86 in early August.

A statement from Ms Boht’s family said: ‘It is with overwhelming sadness that we must announce that Jean Boht passed away yesterday, Tuesday September 12.

‘Jean had been battling vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease with the indefatigable spirit for which she was both beloved and renowned.

‘She was a resident at Denville Hall, the home for members of the theatrical profession.’

She had a long and varied career on stage and screen but it was her role on Bread, created by Carla Lane, for which she was best known.

Running from 1986 to 1991, the show was watched by more than 20 million people at its peak and Boht won a British Comedy Award for best TV comedy actress.

Set in the Liverpool neighbourhood of Dingle, Bread followed the ups and downs of the Boswell family, and was arguably Lane’s finest television creation.

Jean Boht (centre) is seen with the other stars of the sitcom Bread in 1990

Actresses Jean Boht (left) and Melanie Hill in a scene from the Christmas special of the BBC television sitcom ‘Bread’, November 10th 1990

Boht and her composer husband Carl Davis are seen at the Classic Film Festival in Los Angeles in 2014

Jean Boht with James Bond star Sean Connery when at the Lyric Theatre in 1989

Jean Boht with entertainer Cilla Black in 1994

Airing for seven series between 1986 and 1991, the show centred around the dinner table in a working class household on Elswick Street – and the complicated love lives of those who gathered around it.

In her role as head of the family, Boht’s character was often seen opening a chicken-shaped egg holder prior to the evening meal, into which relatives would place money for their upkeep.

Boht was also known for her appearances on shows such as Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, Last Of The Summer Wine, Brighton Belles, Doctors, Grange Hill, Juliet Bravo and Boys From The Blackstuff.

She was the subject of the biographical television show This Is Your Life in 1989.

Mr Davis and Ms Boht had two children and three grandchildren.