



As retirement approaches, Americans face a critical challenge: aligning their lifestyle goals with long-term financial stability.

It’s not just about saving — it’s about building a dependable income strategy for the years ahead.

That strategy often starts with identifying future sources of income, which typically include Social Security, personal savings, and retirement accounts such as IRAs and 401(k)s.

Financial advisors often urge people to calculate their projected Social Security benefits and review their workplace retirement plans to ensure they’re on course for sustainable income.

Jean Chatzky, financial journalist and former editor for NBC’s Today Show, has some important observations and recommendations about Social Security in the future.

💵💰Don’t miss the move: Subscribe to TheStreet’s free daily newsletter💰💵

She highlights the fact that the average monthly Social Security check — around $2,000 in 2025 — already falls short for many retirees, especially as inflation continues to outpace cost-of-living adjustments.

More troubling is the looming threat to the Social Security trust funds. Without legislative action, they could be depleted by 2033, potentially slashing benefits by 20% or more for future retirees — a gap that could derail many retirement plans.

Chatzky, now leading the HerMoney website, encourages people to consider delaying benefit withdrawals until age 70 to maximize monthly payouts.

For couples, she advises weighing who should postpone claiming based on life expectancy, which can strengthen household finances over time.

Ultimately, preparing for retirement isn’t just about numbers — it’s about consistency and planning. Staying informed and proactive can make all the difference.

Related: Jean Chatzky sends strong message to Americans on Social Security

Jean Chatzky explains why 401(k) plans work

Jean Chatzky underscores the importance of automating savings as a foundational strategy for building retirement wealth.

She advocates for setting aside money consistently, especially through mechanisms like 401(k) plans, which deduct contributions directly from paychecks before the funds ever reach a person’s bank account.

This approach helps individuals avoid the temptation to spend what they never see, making it easier to stay committed to long-term financial goals.

Her philosophy extends beyond workplace retirement plans. Chatzky encourages people to apply the same principle to other savings vehicles by arranging automatic transfers from checking accounts immediately after payday.

By placing funds in accounts that discourage early withdrawals — such as IRAs, 529 college savings plans, or certificates of deposit — individuals can create a financial buffer that supports discipline and reduces impulsive spending.

Even simple steps, such as using an online savings account without ATM access, can reinforce this strategy. The goal is to make saving effortless and spending less accessible, turning financial inertia into a powerful tool for building security over time.

Jean Chatzky explains the importance of delaying receiving Social Security benefits until age 70 as one financial step toward a fulfilling retirement. Image source: Shutterstock

Jean Chatzky discusses the crucial role of IRAs

In a HerMoney newsletter, Chatzky highlighted a significant statistic about retirement savings: 44% of U.S. households are actively contributing to Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs).

These accounts collectively hold more than $16 trillion and represent nearly 40% of the nation’s total retirement assets, according to data from the Investment Company Institute.

More on personal finance:

Dave Ramsey has blunt words for Americans on Medicare, Medicaid

Jean Chatzky sends strong message on major 401(k) changes

Finance expert has blunt words for car buyers

Chatzky pointed out that IRAs play a crucial role in helping people bridge the retirement savings divide.

For those who haven’t yet opened one, she emphasized that IRAs can be a powerful tool for building long-term financial security and narrowing the gap in retirement preparedness.

Related: Tony Robbins sends warning message to Americans on IRAs, 401(k)s

Jean Chatzky explains her 401(k) investing strategy

Chatzky shared her philosophy on contributing to retirement accounts, even when markets are turbulent.

Her strategy centers on consistency — she continues to invest regularly in her 401(k), brokerage accounts, and other retirement vehicles, following a steady and disciplined approach that reflects the mindset of a long-term investor.

Rather than focusing on individual stocks, Chatzky typically opts for diversified investments like mutual funds.

While she occasionally explores stock-picking for personal interest, her core method relies on broad exposure and patience, avoiding the risks that come with chasing short-term gains.

She’s also discussed techniques that can help investors stay grounded during market downturns.

These strategies are designed to encourage resilience and prevent emotional decision-making when stock prices fluctuate, reinforcing the importance of maintaining a stable financial plan through all market conditions.

Related: Dave Ramsey has blunt words for Americans on Medicare, Medicaid