Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have pulled the plug on their two-year marriage, according to new reports that have just been released about the formerly happy couple.

According to court documents obtained by HipHopDX, the Atlanta rapper (real name Jay Jenkins) filed a petition for divorce in the Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia on Thursday (September 14). Jeezy listed the marriage as “irretrievably broken,” and mentioned the child he shares with the talk show host, who was born in 2021.

Jeezy also requested that the court honor the terms of his prenuptial agreement with Mai, which was signed before they got married. “The parties entered into Prenuptial Agreement dated March 26, 2021, that was duly signed and executed by both Petitioner and Respondent on March 26, 2021 (hereinafter the “Prenuptial Agreement”) and which resolves all financial issues incident to this divorce. The Prenuptial Agreement should be enforced and the terms set forth therein made the final Order of this Court,” reads the documents.

The divorce is listed as a contested divorce — meaning that Jeannie Mai is contesting the proceedings — and a preliminary hearing is set for October 19 at 11:00 a.m local time — see the filing below.

The shocking news about the dissolution of what was, seemingly, a happy marriage comes just about a week after Jeannie Mai, and the couple’s daughter, celebrated the “Soul Survivor” rapper’s latest achievement of becoming a best-selling author.

Jeannie Mai posted a heart-melting clip to Instagram earlier this month as her daughter Monaco repeated along to show love to daddy Jeezy on his latest achievement surrounding his Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe memoir.

“Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband, @jeezy, whose memoir ‘Adversity For Sale’ has soared to the New York Times bestsellers list,” Mai wrote.

“Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist.”

She continued: “This moment isn’t just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling. I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love.”