Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are currently in a very public divorce battle, but that doesn’t mean they’ve completely separated from each other.

According to TMZ, a source close to the celebrity couple said they are still living under the same roof at their home in Georgia, but things are “awkward” between the two.

The source added that both Jeezy and Jeannie Mai “cross paths as they come and go from the house,” but their interactions are currently kept to a minimum.

The couple are said to be putting up with the uncomfortable living situation (for now) for the sake of their one-year-old daughter, Monaco.

According to court documents obtained by HipHopDX, Jeezy (real name Jay Jenkins) filed a petition for divorce in the Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia earlier in September.

The Atlanta rap superstar said the marriage was “irretrievably broken,” and mentioned the child he shares with the talk show host, who was born in 2021.

Jeezy also requested that the court honor the terms of his prenuptial agreement with Mai, which was signed before they got married.

“The parties entered into Prenuptial Agreement dated March 26, 2021, that was duly signed and executed by both Petitioner and Respondent […] and resolves all financial issues incident to this divorce. The Prenuptial Agreement should be enforced and the terms set forth therein made the final Order of this Court,” reads the documents.

Last week, Entertainment Tonight reported that the couple didn’t agree on “certain family values and expectations,” leading to their split.

“They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren’t being completely met,” a source told the outlet.

However, it was later reported that Jeannie Mai believes their marriage can be saved.

According to Page Six, Mai has been left “devastated” by Jeezy filing for divorce and she wants her family back.

“The truth is Jeannie wants her marriage to work, and wants her family to be one solid unit,” an insider relayed. “She is devastated that Jeezy filed for divorce.

“[Jeannie] deeply loves Jeezy, and she wants to work things out. She did not get married to get divorced. This was not a part of the plan. This is not how she ever imagined things would go down.

“Even though Jeezy has filed, Jeannie is holding out hope that he would be willing to sit down and works things [out]. She is hoping for a resolution and wants to remain as a united family unit.”

The divorce is listed as a contested divorce, meaning that Jeannie Mai is contesting the proceedings. A preliminary hearing is set for October 19.