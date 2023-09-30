Jeezy has released a gift to his fans on his birthday by putting out all of his legendary mixtapes on streaming services for the first time ever.

On the Atlanta rap superstar’s 46th birthday, which fell on Thursday (September 28), he announced on Instagram that cult-classic mixtapes such as 2005’s Trap or Die, 2006’s I Am The Street Dream!, and 2010’s The Last Laugh are all available for fans to stream now.

“It’s a real one’s birthday!” he began. “[Snowman emoji] I appreciate all the G-Day love and I have a gift for my day ones. 13 classics available now on all streaming platforms for the first time ever! Today we celebrate!”

Many of Jeezy’s rap contemporaries, including 2 Chainz, Bun B, and Slim Thug made sure to wish him a happy birthday under his post.

Every mixtape appears to be intact as the original release in terms of cover art graphics, track listing, and features from various artists.

Jeezy rose to prominence in rap music through the many mixtapes he released alongside DJ Drama, and DJ Scream, and DJ Infamous.

The news of Jeezy’s mixtape availability on streaming platforms come as he’s currently in the middle of a public divorce from former The Real co-host Jeannie Mai.

On Friday (September 29), TMZ reported that a source close to the celebrity couple said they are still living under the same roof at their home in Georgia, but things are “awkward” between them. The source added that both Jeezy and Jeannie Mai “cross paths as they come and go from the house,” but their interactions are kept to a minimum.

The couple are said to be putting up with the uncomfortable living situation for the sake of their one-year-old daughter, Monaco.

According to court documents obtained by HipHopDX, Jeezy (real name Jay Jenkins) filed a petition for divorce in the Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia earlier in September. The Atlanta rap superstar said the marriage was “irretrievably broken,” and mentioned the child he shares with the talk show host, who was born in 2021.

Jeezy also requested that the court honor the terms of his prenuptial agreement with Mai, which was signed before they got married.

Last week, Entertainment Tonight said the couple didn’t agree on “certain family values and expectations,” leading to their split.

“They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren’t being completely met,” a source told the outlet.

However, it was later revealed that Jeannie Mai believes their marriage can be saved.