Jeezy’s wife and daughter have celebrated the ATL rap legend becoming a New York Times Best Seller for the second time.

Jeannie Mai posted a heart-melting clip to Instagram on Wednesday (September 6) as her daughter Monaco repeated along to show love to daddy Jeezy on his latest achievement surrounding his Adversity For Sale: Ya Gotta Believe memoir.

“Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband, @jeezy, whose memoir ‘Adversity For Sale’ has soared to the New York Times bestsellers list,” Mai wrote.

“Your story has always been an inspiration to me, but seeing it in print has left me even more in awe of your strength and wisdom. You invited us into the most intimate corners of your life, where pain and triumph coexist.”

She continued: “This moment isn’t just a testament to your literary skills baby, but a recognition of your ability to inspire through the power of storytelling. I’m endlessly grateful for your voice in this world. Honored to walk beside you my love.”

Watch the adorable video below:

Baby Monaco has her own Instagram account–we assume run by her parents–and she had a photo shoot posing in her high chair showing off Jeezy’s new book.

“Daddy, you’re the best bedtime story reader ever. And now your book on the New York Times best seller’s list too,” the caption reads.

“I can’t wait to read the book when I get older cuz Mommy keeps covering pages 14, 76, 89, and chapters 7-12. And the prologue. And the credits. Anyway, I’m so proud of you my New York Times best selling author daddy!”

Jeezy also celebrated making the Bestseller list for the second time as Adversity For Sale came in at No. 13 this week.

“New York Times Bestseller for the 2nd week,” he wrote on Thursday (September 7). “None of this would be possible without my team, day ones, and supporters. This one is for the culture. Keep living your dreams.”

One of those supporters that helped Jeezy push his memoir across the finish line was Charlamagne Tha God who — as an NYT Best Seller himself — figured out something for the rapper behind-the-scenes and connected him with the right people to solve an issue.

“Shoutout to my brother right here to my right,” Jeezy said during his Breakfast Club appearance. “This book was something I had been working on. I had one situation and it fell through, and I called Charlamagne and was like, ‘Bro, who published your book, how did you get it done’ and he pointed in the right direction.”

He added: “Thank you for that brother. He helped me get this done, so just know Charlamagne had a lot to do with that.”

Jeezy penned Adversity For Sale, which arrived in August, with co-author Benjamin Meadows-Ingram and is currently available on Amazon and other major book marketplaces.