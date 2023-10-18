Jeezy‘s soon-to-be ex-wife Jeannie Mai has taken a step forward in moving on from the relationship, removing the rapper’s last name from her Instagram profile.

Eagle-eyed sleuths noticed the “Jenkins” removal happened some time between October 12 and October 15 — which coincides with her first interview speaking about the split.

The talk show host stopped by Sherri Shepherd’s eponymous show to promote her new game show, Raid the Cage, on Thursday (October 12), where the divorce with Jeezy came up.

“I’m not going to lie, you know, it just takes every day to just sit and just be quiet in your thoughts,” she said. “One thing I know is, you give God your pain, He will give you his power.”

She continued: “So every day, I’m like, ‘Here you go. You got room for more?’ I’m just taking it day by day. I was on my knees, like, ‘Just give me enough light for this, where I’m at,’ you know?”

Jeezy’s wife Jeannie Mai ditches his surname amid divorce battle https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIApic.twitter.com/GSiVlzMYeS — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 18, 2023

According to court documents obtained by HipHopDX, Jeezy (real name Jay Jenkins) filed a petition for divorce in the Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia last month.

The Atlanta rapper said the marriage was “irretrievably broken,” and he also mentioned the child he shares with the talk show host, who was born in 2021.

Jeezy also requested that the court honor the terms of his prenuptial agreement with Mai, which was signed before they got married.

related news Jeezy ‘Didn’t Know’ He Was Suffering From Depression For Almost A Decade October 18, 2023

“The parties entered into Prenuptial Agreement dated March 26, 2021, that was duly signed and executed by both Petitioner and Respondent […] and resolves all financial issues incident to this divorce. The Prenuptial Agreement should be enforced and the terms set forth therein made the final Order of this Court,” reads the documents.

According to TMZ, a source close to the celebrity couple said they are still living under the same roof at their home in Georgia, but things are “awkward” between the two.

The source added that both Jeezy and Jeannie Mai “cross paths as they come and go from the house,” but their interactions are currently kept to a minimum.

The couple are said to be putting up with the uncomfortable living situation for the sake of their one-year-old daughter, Monaco.