Jeezy‘s estranged wife Jeannie Mai is reportedly hopeful of mending their marriage following the Snowman’s divorce filing earlier this month.

According to Page Six, Mai has been left “devastated” by Jeezy filing for the split and wants her family back.

The couple got hitched in 2021 and welcomed their daughter Monaco last year. There reportedly is a prenuptial agreement in place for the divorce as well.

“The truth is Jeannie wants her marriage to work, and wants her family to be one solid unit,” a Page Six source relayed. “She is devastated that Jeezy filed for divorce.

“[Jeannie] deeply loves Jeezy, and she wants to work things out. She did not get married to get divorced. This was not a part of the plan. This is not how she ever imagined things would go down.

“Even though Jeezy has filed, Jeannie is holding out hope that he would be willing to sit down and works things [out]. She is hoping for a resolution and wants to remain as a united family unit.”

According to court documents obtained by HipHopDX, the Atlanta rapper (real name Jay Jenkins) filed a petition for divorce in the Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia on September 14. Jeezy listed the marriage as “irretrievably broken.”

The divorce is listed as a contested divorce — meaning that Jeannie Mai is contesting the proceedings — and a preliminary hearing is set for October 19 at 11:00 a.m. local time.

The shocking news about the dissolution of what was, seemingly, a happy marriage comes shortly after Jeannie Mai and the couple’s daughter celebrated the “Soul Survivor” rapper becoming a best-selling author.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a source close to the Atlanta trapper and former co-host of The Real said that they didn’t agree on “certain family values and expectations.”

“They had different views, and each felt like their needs weren’t being completely met,” the source said.

Cheating rumors had surfaced and run rampant on social media claiming Jeannie Mai cheated on Jeezy with TV host Mario Lopez, but Hollywood Unlocked debunked those allegations saying they are not true in the slightest.