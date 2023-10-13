Jeezy‘s estranged wife, Jeannie Mai, has opened up about the unique “pain” she feels when going through a divorce.

The talk show host stopped by Sherri Shepherd’s eponymous show to promote her new game show, Raid the Cage, and the chatter inevitably turned to her impending divorce from the Church in These Streets rapper.

“I’m not going to lie, you know, it just takes every day to just sit and just be quiet in your thoughts,” she said. “One thing I know is, you give God your pain, He will give you his power.”

She continued: “So every day, I’m like, ‘Here you go. You got room for more?’ I’m just taking it day by day. I was on my knees, like, ‘Just give me enough light for this, where I’m at,’ you know?”

Check out the interview clip below:

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are currently in a very public divorce battle, but that doesn’t mean they’ve completely separated from each other.

According to TMZ, a source close to the celebrity couple said they are still living under the same roof at their home in Georgia, but things are “awkward” between the two.

The source added that both Jeezy and Jeannie Mai “cross paths as they come and go from the house,” but their interactions are currently kept to a minimum.

The couple are said to be putting up with the uncomfortable living situation for the sake of their one-year-old daughter, Monaco.

related news Joe Budden Not Surprised By Jeezy Divorce Due To Jeannie Mai’s Comments About ‘Black Guys’ September 25, 2023

According to court documents obtained by HipHopDX, Jeezy (real name Jay Jenkins) filed a petition for divorce in the Fulton County Superior Court in Georgia earlier in September.

The Atlanta rap superstar said the marriage was “irretrievably broken,” and mentioned the child he shares with the talk show host, who was born in 2021.

Jeezy also requested that the court honor the terms of his prenuptial agreement with Mai, which was signed before they got married.

“The parties entered into Prenuptial Agreement dated March 26, 2021, that was duly signed and executed by both Petitioner and Respondent […] and resolves all financial issues incident to this divorce. The Prenuptial Agreement should be enforced and the terms set forth therein made the final Order of this Court,” reads the documents.