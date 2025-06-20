Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez, are getting set to tie the knot in one of the year’s most anticipated weddings.

“(I’m) very excited about it,” she told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie while appearing on TODAY in November 2024. “(I’m) thinking about the dress, I have to say. I do have a Pinterest. I’m just like every other bride. So I do have a Pinterest board.”

Sanchez, 55, is also a pilot and children’s book author whom many fans may recognize for her work as a correspondent on “Extra.” She said she is amazed at the trajectory of her own life.

“I never thought at 54 — I’m going to be 55 — that I’d be an author, that I’d be getting married,” she said on TODAY. “I mean, life is just beginning. When I was 20, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, life is over at 50.’ Let me tell you: It is not, ladies. It is not over. It is just beginning.”

When is Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding?

The couple’s wedding celebration is expected to take place from June 24 to June 26 in Venice, Italy, a spokesperson for the mayor of Venice had told CNN.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in New York in 2024. Cindy Ord / Getty Images for The Met Museum

Where is it?

The wedding will take place in Venice, Italy. The impending nuptials have sparked protests from people who are concerned that the couple are taking over the city and causing overcrowding, as tourists have descended upon Venice.

Despite the outrage, the Municipality of Venice said in a statement in March that the city is ready to oversee the wedding.

“The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos’ wedding are completely unfounded,” the municipality said. “Only 200 guests will have been invited and therefore it will be easy for Venice to accommodate such an event, without any disruption whatsoever to the city, its residents and visitors.”

A poster reading “No Space for Bezos” and calling for protest is pasted on a wall in Venice. Andrea Pattaro / AFP – Getty Images

Who is on the guest list?

The guest list hasn’t been released, but People reported Sanchez’s bachelorette party in May featured the likes of Katy Perry — who flew aboard with Sanchez on Bezos’ Blue Origin all-female trip to space in April — Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Eva Longoria.

Vogue reports the party had other heavy hitters on hand, too, including Fox Sports’ Charissa Thompson and Veronica Grazer, whose husband is Hollywood producer Brian Grazer.

When did Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez get engaged?

The couple were first romantically linked in 2019, according to People.

Bezos and Sanchez announced their engagement in 2023. Earlier that year, Sanchez gushed about Bezos in an Instagram post for his birthday.

“Happy birthday to the man of my dreams, who lights up my world with his laughter and kind heart,” she wrote.

“You have shown me that no great love is not bravely fought for. Thank you for always being by my side and for being the most loving and supportive partner. I am so grateful for the memories we have made and the adventures yet to come. Here’s to many more birthdays filled with love and laughter.

“Te amo con todo mi corazon,” she ended the post, which is Spanish for, “I love you with all my heart.”

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos in 2020. WWD / Penske Media via Getty Images

Have Jeff Bezos or Lauren Sanchez been married before?

Bezos was previously married to MacKenzie Scott from 1993 to 2019. The couple have four children together.

Sanchez was previously married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell, with whom she has two kids. She also has a son with her former partner Tony Gonzalez, a retired NFL star.