Jeff Bezos plans to sell up to 25 million Amazon shares by May 2026.

The sale would be worth around $4.75 billion, at Thursday’s closing price.

Bezos has had several other major sell-offs recently, including 50 million shares in February 2024.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to sell a chunk of his Amazon shares worth billions over the next year.

The Amazon Executive Chair and Blue Origin founder is set to offload up to 25 million shares of stock he owns in the ecommerce giant over a period ending in May 2026, as part of a trading plan he adopted in March, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The shares are worth about $4.75 billion at their closing price of $189.82 on Thursday.

This is the latest in a string of major Amazon stock sell-offs over the last year for Bezos, who stepped down from his role as Amazon CEO in 2021.

Last July, Bezos filed a plan to sell 25 million shares, worth around $5 billion at the time, after Amazon’s stock hit an all-time high. And in February 2024, Bezos sold off 50 million Amazon shares, worth around $8.5 billion. The billionaire also sold off a few smaller chunks of stock in May 2024, totaling 1.1 million shares at a value of around $117 million.

Even at a combined total of around 100 million shares, the string of sales amounts to just a fraction of the total stock Bezos holds. As of November, he had over 926 million of the company’s shares, or just under 9% of Amazon’s total stock.

Bezos has previously said he sells off Amazon stock to fund Blue Origin, his space venture.

The disclosure came hours after Amazon’s latest earnings call on Thursday. CEO Andy Jassy said on the call that he was optimistic that Amazon can keep prices down amid tariff turmoil, but added the company is still figuring out “where they’re going to settle and when they’re going to settle.”

Bezos did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider. Amazon declined to comment.

