Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos just sold his Seattle mansion after nearly two years of living in Miami with his fiancée Lauren Sanchez. It’s the most expensive home ever sold in Washington state, the Puget Sound Business Journal first reported last week, at an eye-popping $63 million, property records show. The property was sold to Cayan Investments LLC.

Bezos, who is worth more than $200 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, bought the 9,420-square-foot property in 2019, the same year as his divorce from novelist and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. He bought it for $37.5 million, so he made more than $25 million from the sale.

The sprawling mansion sits on 3.27 acres in the elite neighborhood of Hunts Point in King County, Wash., which overlooks Lake Washington. It’s just about 7 miles away from Amazon headquarters in downtown Seattle and other major tech companies like Microsoft, Apple, and Google. The average home price there is nearly $8 million, according to Zillow. Home prices in Seattle have been rising ever since the city became a tech hub, and now it’s one of the priciest housing markets in the country.

Bezos’ former Washington home has three bedrooms, four bathrooms, an elevator, massive walk-in closet, a secondary kitchen, a rooftop terrace, and a glass walkway that connects the property to a two-story guesthouse. The mansion stretches more than 300 feet across Lake Washington’s waterfront.

According to property records, the home was previously owned by late art collector and luxury travel executive Barney A. Ebsworth, who was also one of the initial investors in Build-A-Bear.

Bezos and Sanchez made the move from Seattle to Miami about a year and a half ago, claiming the reason for the change was to be closer to his parents.

“My parents have always been my biggest supporters,” he posted to his Instagram account, adding that his aerospace company Blue Origin is increasingly shifting operations to Cape Canaveral in Florida. Sanchez recently took a Blue Origin flight to space with Katy Perry and Gayle King.

Seattle had also been Bezos’ home ever since he started Amazon in 1994.

“I’ve lived in Seattle longer than I’ve lived anywhere else and have so many amazing memories here,” Bezos said in his Instagram post announcing his move. “Seattle, you will always have a piece of my heart.”

Meanwhile, it’s also been speculated Bezos made the move to Miami to avoid paying a capital gains tax. In March 2023, a Washington State Supreme Court decided to uphold a 7% tax on capital gains, which would’ve become increasingly costly for Bezos.

“Florida is very, very favorable for someone like Jeff Bezos,” John Pantekidis, managing partner and general counsel at TwinFocus, which manages over $7 billion for ultra-high-net-worth families, previously told Fortune’s Alicia Adamczyk. “They make it very cost effective for folks like Jeff to live down there. It’s ideal, it’s nirvana.”

Now he and Sanchez live in a three-mansion compound in the highly exclusive Indian Creek neighborhood in Miami, also known as the “Billionaire Bunker.” Bezos bought his latest Miami mansion in 2024 for $90 million, bringing the total value of property he owns in Indian Creek to about $237 million. The latest property he purchased is a six-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion spanning more than 12,000 square feet. There are only roughly 40 homes on the island, according to Robb Report.

Other celebrities including Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump, and Jared Kushner have lived in this 300-acre gated community, which is “one of the wealthiest, private, most secure communities in Miami Beach, and the world,” according to Florida-based luxury real estate firm the Light Group.

