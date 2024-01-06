Inflation may now be below four per cent, but it has yet to be curbed in the insurance industry where premium increases continue to anger homeowners and motorists – and fatten the profits of providers.

According to experts, average car insurance premiums are increasing at 29 per cent – a result, insurers say, of rising repair costs.

The cost of home cover, meanwhile, is notching up by an average of around 25 per cent, with changing weather patterns (floods and crumbling coasts) among the reasons given for the hikes.

Yet these average figures conceal a multitude of insurance sins, as readers have been eager to point out over the festive period.

Some unlucky motorists have received notification of renewal premiums well in excess of 100 per cent – with no explanation why cover is costing so much more.

Staying safe: Inflation may now be below four per cent, but it has yet to be curbed in the insurance industry

The increases have been demanded despite exemplary no-claims records and many drivers taking measures to ensure their cars are mightily difficult to steal.

Stephen Taylor, a 68-year-old retired consultant from Brentwood in Essex, was shocked when he received the renewal premium for his Range Rover late last year from Sterling Insurance. It wanted just short of £1,513, a payment increase of 161 per cent.

Understandably, Stephen was annoyed. Even more so given he takes every conceivable precaution possible to make his car difficult for thieves to steal.

So he parks his Range Rover on his driveway behind a locked security post and it has two trackers, an immobiliser and a steering lock. Stephen also has a no-claims record going back five years.

By shopping around, which he does every year, Stephen found comparable cover at a cheaper price – from Hastings Direct for £1,196 (still a doubling of last year’s premium). But he believes insurers are not playing fair.

‘It seems that many want it all their own way,’ he says. ‘They want to minimise claims costs – for example, by increasing the excess someone has to pay if they make a claim. They are also keen to exclude certain categories of driver such as the elderly [see right] and those who drive electric cars on the grounds of high claims costs.

‘For everyone they insure, they want to charge an extraordinary amount for the privilege.’

It is a view shared by Walter Howells, 76-year-old founder of family business Howells Patent Glazing, based in Cradley Heath, near Birmingham.

Late last year, Walter was sent a renewal premium for his Audi A5 by over-50s specialist Saga. He was told that his cover from the middle of this month would cost £1,085, compared to £379 a year ago.

Walter was horrified. He has a no-claims record going back 16 years, no points on his licence, and drives 4,000 miles a year. He sought an explanation from the insurer, only to be told that the premium had not been set by itself but by its underwriters. He has now found alternative cover from Aviva for £590.

Walter, whose company specialises in big roof glazing projects for railway stations and museums, says insurers are not playing fair. ‘In my line of business, I would not get away with pushing up prices at a time when inflation is falling,’ he says. ‘Surely, someone somewhere in the world of regulation can hold these insurers to account.’

Sadly, Walter, it appears not. The City regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, had a go at bringing greater fairness into the home and car insurance markets two years ago. Yet its work in striving to ensure a loyal customer pays the same price as a new policyholder for equivalent cover has been overshadowed by rampant price inflation across the board. Loyalty still does not pay. As Stephen and Walter have discovered, the ONLY way to fight back against out-of-control insurance inflation is by shopping around.

Hazel finds not all drivers are equal

I find it increasingly difficult to come to terms with the fact that insurers are allowed to side-step the Equality Act 2010 – and price-discriminate against drivers on age grounds. They are able to do this by arguing that elderly drivers present a greater insurance risk and thus should pay more for their cover.

The overall statistics may back up their argument, but one cap doesn’t fit all. A few days ago, I was contacted by reader Hazel (I won’t reveal her surname) whose car insurance renews in 13 days’ time. She has been driving for more than 50 years and never had an accident.

Care: Morgan Freeman in the Hollywood hit Driving Miss Daisy

Her insurer wanted to push up her premium from £393 to £1,300 for no reason other than she has now hit the age of 80. Although statistics indicate that the average claim of someone in their 80s is higher than for all other age groups bar teenagers and the over-90s, Hazel hasn’t become an awful driver overnight. She’s still as careful as Morgan Freeman in Driving Miss Daisy.

When she looked for an alternative insurer, both NFU Mutual and Liverpool Victoria said they would not offer cover because of her age. Admiral, Churchill and Direct Line were happy to provide insurance, but were prohibitively expensive. In the end she opted for telematics-based cover with Privilege Insurance, which will reward her for safe driving with discounted premiums.

Do you think insurers are discriminating against elderly drivers? Email: jeff.prestridge@mailonsunday.co.uk.

Value for money at Spoons … that’s elementary!

On New Year’s Eve, an old friend from Birmingham (Tim Sherwood) told me about a JD Wetherspoon pub he had visited, trading under the same name as the school we both went to in the 1970s – Bishop Vesey.

Tim was taken aback – in a good way – by the prices that the Bishop Vesey pub, in Sutton Coldfield and no more than a two-mile walk from the school, charged for its beer. Three pints in the Bishop Vesey, he said, cost him no more than what he would sometimes pay for just one pint in London.

Elementary: Peter Cushing would probably have mixed feelings about the JD Wetherspoon pub being situated in the old Oxford Cinema

Although I’m not a frequent visitor to JD Wetherspoon establishments, I did once consume a dirt-cheap breakfast at The Peter Cushing pub in Whitstable, Kent, after completing the local parkrun. Cushing was famous for his performances as Baron Frankenstein and Doctor Van Helsing in a string of scary Hammer Horror movies. He was also a brilliant Sherlock Holmes, above, before spending the last years of his life in Whitstable.

Cushing would probably have mixed feelings about the JD Wetherspoon pub being situated in the town’s old Oxford Cinema. But I’m sure that if he were still around today, he would doff his deerstalker hat in the direction of the pub group’s chairman and founder Tim Martin – now a knight of the realm.

Whatever you may think of Martin, he has built a brilliant business based on providing customers with excellent value for money – a godsend during the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. The company’s shares have also performed well over the past year.

Given a choice between a cooked JD Wetherspoon breakfast and a small investment in its shares, I would opt for the latter.

As Sherlock would say: ‘Elementary, my dear Watson.’