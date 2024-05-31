Michael Jordan and the Bulls’ three-peat denied numerous talented players and teams of NBA championships. That also includes MJ’s former teammate Charles Barkley. Just recently, Jeff Teague and his crew spoke about how ‘Sir Charles’ was dominant throughout his career. Despite his best efforts to win a ring, he lost against the Bulls. Barkley won the MVP title but couldn’t win the championship. Teague further mentioned how he was always impressed with Barkley’s fearless nature and candidness.

Speaking of Barkley’s career, Teague’s co-host DJ Wells recalled being amazed while watching the Netflix popular docuseries ‘The Last Dance’. Calling MJ a psychopath on the ‘Club 520 Podcast’, Wells said, “Jordan really stopped a lot of people getting rings I just started um the last dance over again I had watched it since the first time I came on Covid and s**t they Jordan was really a psychopath.”

On the other hand, Jeff Teague who just poured praises on Barkley remained silent on the matter. The other host present on the show also agreed with DJ Wells and claimed that MJ’s determination to win is why he is considered the greatest in the league and said, “That’s why he the greatest though…When it come to Championship talk like Jordan because he stopped all the best players in the league from winning one. LeBron really didn’t do that, people won in LeBron era.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He also compared Jordan with LeBron James. Let’s take a look at other players who were handed the same destiny as Barkley.

Talents who were snubbed of champion titles due to Chicago Bulls’ dominance

Utah Jazz was the worst hit during the Bulls’ dominance era in the 90s. One of the most notable players from Utah was Karl Malone. After a decade, Malone got his first chance at the NBA Finals in 1997 and then again in 1998. And both times, the Utah lost against the Bulls.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Getty CHICAGO, IL – MARCH 16: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls looks on during the game against the New Jersey Nets on March 16, 1998 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Another such power player was former Indiana Pacers star Reggie Miller. The 1998 Eastern Conference finals saw the Pacers and Miller stretch the series to Game 7 against the Chicago Bulls. While the Pacers came close enough, ultimately they couldn’t defeat Jordan’s squad.

These will remain some of the most memorable moments in the NBA. Along with that, the impressive roster of players who were denied the NBA titles will also be remembered for giving tough competition to the Bulls.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stay tuned for more such updates, and to follow what Shaq’s ex-agent, Leonard Armato had to say about the marketing genius, watch this video.