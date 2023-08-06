Adler made a strong push on the final two days of competition to win the title.

Canadian Jeffrey Adler has been crowned the 2023 Fittest Man on Earth following a four-day competition that tested athletes’ physicality, mental toughness, and grit. This is Adler’s first title since his initial appearance at the CrossFit Games in 2019. He closed out the competition with two event wins and a total of 953 points. Adler is the first Canadian to stand atop the podium since 2007.

Individual Men, 2023 CrossFit Games | Final Standings

Here are the top 10 finishers in the Men’s Individual division at the 2023 CrossFit Games:

Jeffrey Adler — 953 points | 2023 Fittest Man on Earth® Patrick Vellner — 837 points Roman Khrennikov — 801 points Brent Fikowski — 781 points Dallin Pepper — 778 points Jonne Koski — 771 points Chandler Smith — 743 points Jay Crouch — 728 points Lazar Dukic — 716 points Jelle Hoste — 710 points

Here’s an overview of Adler’s winning performance at the 2023 CrossFit Games, event by event:

Jeffrey Adler | Event By Event 2023 CrossFit Games Performance

Ride — Seven laps (Second place) Pig Chipper — 17:59.34 (25th place) Inverted Medley — 5:57.78 (15th place) The Alpaca Redux — 14:33.78 (Eighth place) Ski-bag — 4:59.86 (Eighth place) Helena — 7:56.58 (First place) Cross-country 5k — 16:46.48 (Second place) Intervals — 7:57.16 (Seventh place) Olympic Total — 642 pounds (Fourth place) Muscle-up Logs — 7:28.70 (First place) Parallel-bar Pull — 8:38.44 (Seventh place) Echo Thruster Final — 7:09.74 (Fifth place)

After winning the North America East Semifinals in May, Adler became a favorite to win the Games. With just two finishes outside the top 10, he was a picture of consistency throughout the weekend.

Adler started his journey at the CrossFit Games as a volunteer in 2017, proving that hard work, dedication, and a winning mindset can help you achieve your goals, regardless of how big or small they are.

Featured image courtesy of Will Johnson – Barbell Stories