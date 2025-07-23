



Welcome to The Logoff: President Donald Trump’s self-inflicted Jeffrey Epstein scandal has essentially paralyzed the House of Representatives, as Speaker Mike Johnson announced today that the chamber would recess early to avoid voting to disclose information about the deceased financier.

What changed? The House had been scheduled to remain in session until Thursday, but will now recess tomorrow and remain out until September 2 after a new bipartisan bill to release files on Epstein gained traction. A long August recess is normal for Congress, but not the abrupt decision to head for the door early.

Why does this matter? The Logoff hasn’t covered the Epstein scandal yet because our mission is to highlight what matters most — not what’s talked about most. But it’s become clear that, at least for now, this isn’t going away, and the lengths that Trump’s Republican allies in the House are going to to avoid the issue are noteworthy. Outside Congress, it has real staying power within Trump’s coalition. Like it or not, the conspiracy theory is playing an inescapable role in politics right now.

What’s the context? Trump, and by extension the Republican Party, have struggled to respond to a ballooning scandal around their refusal to disclose new information about clients of Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died by suicide in federal custody in 2019.

Releasing additional information would go against standard DOJ procedure — but Trump and many of his allies promised to do so during the 2024 campaign, and Trump’s attorney general, Pam Bondi, said in February that she was reviewing Epstein’s alleged “client list” for potential release.

What’s next? Johnson remains stuck between a Republican conference ready to vote in favor of releasing more information and Trump, who has aggressively resisted calls to do so. It’s unclear if the August recess will give him any breathing room, but in the meantime, the DOJ is hoping to meet with Ghislaine Maxwell, a convicted Epstein associate, to seek new information about possible Epstein clients, and the House Oversight Committee voted Tuesday to subpoena Maxwell to testify.

