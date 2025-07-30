FBI locates Missing Minute in Jeffrey Epstein Jail Tape



The mystery surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s death has resurfaced as the FBI confirms possession of the previously “missing minute” from jail surveillance footage. The absence of this segment from the publicly released Department of Justice (DoJ) video had fueled widespread speculation. Authorities now state the uncut version is in their records.

The Department of Justice recently released 11 hours of CCTV footage from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York. This included moments before and after Jeffrey Epstein’s death on August 10, 2019. Analysts soon identified that one minute was missing due to an unexplained time jump at midnight.

Forensic experts confirmed that the video was edited several times across multiple hours. Attorney General Pam Bondi explained that this was likely due to an automatic reset process in the prison’s video system, which happens nightly.

According to CBS News, federal agencies including the FBI, Bureau of Prisons, and the DoJ Inspector General hold the original, unedited version, which includes the missing minute. However, no official details have been shared about the contents of that specific minute.

What Released Surveillance Footage Shows?



The DoJ footage showed Epstein being escorted to his cell by a guard at 7:49pm on August 9. Epstein, in an orange jumpsuit, was handcuffed and led through the common area. The footage does not directly show his cell door but does capture any movement to or from the cell.At 10:39pm, a guard was seen heading toward Epstein’s cell, reappearing two minutes later. This was reportedly the last known person to approach the cell that night.At 6:30am on August 10, guards are seen distributing breakfast. By 6:33am, more guards enter, possibly after discovering Epstein’s body.

Questions Surrounding Prison Protocol



Jeffrey Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide by hanging. But the situation around it raised questions. He was supposed to have a cellmate and receive checks every 30 minutes. That night, his cellmate had been transferred and checks were missed.

Two guards fell asleep and later falsified log entries. Additionally, two cameras malfunctioned and another camera’s footage was unusable. Protocols were broken when Epstein’s body was removed without proper photographic evidence.

The Bureau of Prisons states suicide scenes must be treated like crime scenes, but those standards were not followed.

Did Epstein Died by Suicide?



Conspiracy theories circulated that Epstein was killed to silence him due to connections with powerful figures. The FBI, however, has concluded there is no credible evidence of blackmail involving Epstein’s alleged “client list.” Axios reported there is no evidence that justifies further investigation of uncharged individuals.

Despite speculation, authorities maintain that Epstein died by suicide. The new footage supports findings from a medical examiner.

Associated Cases and Political Fallout



Ghislaine Maxwell, a known associate, is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking. No further individuals are expected to be charged.

Prince Andrew, who settled a lawsuit with Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, remains under scrutiny but is not facing charges. Elon Musk, who previously accused Donald Trump of being linked to the Epstein files, deleted his statements without offering proof.

Pam Bondi had promised revealing documents, including flight logs, but those documents did not meet public expectations when released.

FAQs

What did the missing minute in Jeffrey Epstein’s jail footage show?

Authorities have not disclosed what the missing minute contains, but they confirm it exists in unedited video held by federal agencies.

Was there evidence that Epstein was murdered?

The FBI found no credible evidence of homicide. The video and medical findings support the conclusion of death by suicide.

