Jenna Davis, the voice behind the killer doll in M3GAN, The Thundermans star Jack Griffo, and Wolf Pack actor Rio Mangini are toplining Stay at Home, an indie horror movie from writer-director K. Asher Levin.

Lilah Pate, from hit YA shows The Summer I Turned Pretty and Outer Banks, along with Armen Nahaptian (Beau is Afraid), Analesa Fisher (Metal Lords), Ashlyn Jade Lopez (Christmas Again), Micah Tarver and Alice Killoran round out the YA cast for the production, which will get underway in Los Angeles Sept. 13. Genre stalwarts Patrick Muldoon and Madeline Wade are also in the feature.

Written by Zack Imbrogno from a story by Levin and Imbrogno, the thriller centers on two sisters during a nation-wide lockdown. Both are left alone for the week, but are required to use the new app, Stay at Home, that monitors their every move. When their friends mysteriously begin getting murdered in sadistic ways, they discover the app itself may be behind the crimes.

The plan is to shoot the entire movie with scenes covered via phones, Zooms, nest cams and fully immersive graphic design, with the goal of having the viewer to feel like they are watching via a device.

Levin and Imbrogno will produce alongside Pamela Fisher, along with Brian Katz and Thomas Zambeck from Umbrelic Entertainment, a film finance and production company with offices in Detroit and Los Angeles.

“As independent producers, it can be challenging for us to make resources and timing fit together for a project like Stay At Home,” said Katz in a statement. “We would like to acknowledge SAG. Their staff has been great during this difficult and uncertain time, and we appreciate their assistance and efficiency in helping us to complete the process to put their actors to work.”

Executive producers are Adam Altman, Ryan Baetens, Anish Gupta, Alden Reiman, as well as Wade, Davis and Mangini.

Levin was a partner and creative director at Brat, a young adult media company before segueing to filmmaking, directing the thriller Save Me for Snapchat Originals. A lover of horror, he was behind the podcast The Shadow Diaries and also indie vampire flick Slayers. He has dark comedy Helen’s Dead awaiting release.

Davis is a singer-actress-social media influencer who gained attention as the voice of the titular character in the Blumhouse horror hit, M3GAN, which made almost $180 million worldwide and now has a sequel in the works.

Griffo starred in family comedy series The Thundermans, which ran on Nickelodeon from 2013 to 2018. More recently he appeared in the channel’s new family comedy Erin & Aaron and voiced Damian Wayne in DC animated movie Batman & Superman: Battle of the Super-Sons.

Mangini, the son of Oscar-winning sound designer Mark Mangini, co-starred on Apple TV drama Home Before Dark and was part of the cast of supernatural drama Wolf Pack that debuted on Paramount+’ earlier this year.

Davis is repped by Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates and Brave Artists Management. Griffo is repped by Pantheon Management Partners while Mangini is repped by LBI Entertainment and Pallas Management Group.