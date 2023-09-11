Jennifer Aniston took to Instagram to share a number of fun summer memories on Sunday.

The Murder Mystery star, 54, posted a series of photos and a clip that saw her enjoying the warm summer months, which she captioned ‘Summertime photo dump.’

In her clip the actress – who recently shared a rare childhood photo – was seen rocking a black bikini top and a large summer straw hat, as she made her way to the beach.

The Golden Globe Award winner sported a striped towel around her waist, and shielded her eyes with a pair of dark sunglasses.

In other photos she was pictured spending time with her pals Jimmy Kimmel, 55, and Jason Bateman, 54, and their wives Molly McNearney, 45, and Amanda Anka, 54.

They were also joined by Will Speck, 53, who co-directed the 2010 film The Switch, which starred Aniston and Bateman.

The group of five were seen walking down an outdoor pathway together, with Aniston looking chic in a black slip dress.

Meanwhile Molly and Amanda stunned in white summer dresses.

Another snap saw the three ladies walking together on a different day, as they showed off their fashionable ensembles.

Jennifer wowed in a white ankle-length dress, which she paired with a grey bag.

Molly rocked a black crop top with a matching black skirt, featuring a saucy thigh-slit.

Meanwhile Amanda looked chic in a black halter neck dress and a pair of flip flops.

Another photo featured the group relaxing inside, while sitting on a modern-design yellow couch together.

In yet another photo Jennifer was seen using what appeared to be compression pants for post workout muscle recovery.

The photo dump continued, with Jennifer enjoying a night by the fire in yet another snap, as she warmed her hands close to the flame.

Jennifer also enjoyed some quality time with her two pups: Lord Chesterfield and Clyde.

She was seen giving Lord Chesterfield a sweet smooch in one photo.

Her fans and followers were thrilled with the offering, with one writing: ‘you’re the summer IT girl!!!’

‘Perfect summer!’ actress Ali Wentworth added.

Aniston has been more active on her social media as of late.

She recently took to Instagram to mark the two year anniversary of her haircare line LolaVie and posted a snapshot of herself as a baby for the occasion.

The vacation with friends was a nice getaway for the star, who’s been busy at work.

They are back! Her critically acclaimed series, The Morning Show, returns on September 13, 2023 on Apple TV+, for its third season; Reese Witherspoon and Aniston seen in a still

The trailer for season three of her series, The Morning Show was released last month.

Aniston stands out in the trailer. The Friends veteran, who plays on-air talent Alex Levy, is heard saying that the ‘secrets’ need to come out as she angles for more power.

The beauty is also seen spending time with a newcomer played by Jon Hamm of Mad Men fame. He stars as Paul Marks, a corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, United Broadcast Association.

And Reese Witherspoon’s character – on-air personality Bradley Jackson – has a meltdown as her moral compass is called into question. ‘I made a mistake but I will fix it,’ she admits.

The critically acclaimed show returns on September 13, 2023 on Apple TV+ with 10 episodes with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Wednesday through November 8, 2023.