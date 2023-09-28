Jennifer Larence found herself in the middle of plastic surgery rumors after fans came across her pictures from Paris Fashion Week.

Celebrities have always been a victim of body shaming with social media users jumping on the bandwagon of trying to decipher all of their looks. With this in mind, it did not come as a surprise that Jennifer Lawrence‘s latest picture from the Paris Fashion Week sparked mixed reactions among people on Twitter which also led to some alleging that the actress had plastic surgery done.

Jennifer Lawrence’s Paris Fashion Week look explored

Jennifer decided to go for a chic look and opted for a white shirt and black pants. She also kept her accessories to the minimum as she was spotted wearing a watch and golden earrings.

As always, the actress did not hesitate to mingle with the crowd while keeping her energetic personality alive.

Later, Jennifer reportedly ended up having dinner with Leonardo DiCaprio and his new girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti.

Several people thought Jennifer looked a lot different and were quick to assume that she had fillers or plastic surgery done. One user wrote on Twitter: “Did she get the same procedure as Zac Efron.” Another wrote: “Something looks off. And I’m not that thrilled about it. Because she didn’t need any plastic surgery or sorts.”

“Those surgeons did my girl bad,” said another. “Did her surgeon ask her if she likes Gigi Hadid? cuz that surgeon NAILED it then,” read one more comment. However, there were several others who defended her look claiming it was the lighting and makeup that made her look different.

One user wrote: “Her face just looks swollen. I don’t think this is a surgical or injectable procedure.” Another added: “Who said she had plastic surgery? Didn’t she recently have a baby? It’s possible she’s just carrying baby weight in her face in these photos.”

“It’s the makeup, it’s overdoing her already great feature instead f complimenting,” read one more comment. “Thank god this was just a bad photo, she still looks the same in videos a few hours ago,” noted another.

Photo by Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence has spoken about body shaming

Time and again, Jennifer has called out Hollywood for its obsession with looking thin while also slamming body shaming.

The actress recalled how she was asked to lose weight by the producers to ensure that she looked fit for the character. In an interview, she said: “I let myself be treated a certain way because I felt I had to for my career.”

However, she soon realized that she did not have to follow the leads of others to have a successful career and that helped her change the narrative.