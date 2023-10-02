Jennifer Lopez flashed substantial cleavage as the surprise celebrity guest presenting a trophy at the 5th Annual Daytime Beauty Awards, which took place at Taglyan Complex in Hollywood on Sunday.

The Bronx-born pop diva – who skipped the red carpet – easily defied her 54 years in a Bach Mai Resort 2023 full-skirted floral frock, pink $189 Femme LA ‘Donatella Mules,’ and matching Rodo clutch selected by styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

The white-and-pink Cyclamen hand-painted floral moiré sculptural volant gown featured a deep V neck and T-back.

Hairstylist Lorenzo Martin fastened Jennifer’s severe updo with a tidy bun for the awards ceremony.

Make-up artist Scott Barnes fully contoured Lopez’s complexion and nail artist Eri Ishizu painted her natural-looking manicure.

While onstage, the two-time Grammy nominee embraced the face of a tuxedo-clad chihuahua called Woody held by Daytime Beauty Awards ambassador Chaz Dean.

Jennifer then presented the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness Award to her longtime, LA-based fitness trainer Tracy Anderson, whom she warmly embraced.

‘Tracy Anderson stands out as the original creator whose methods and dedication to her craft keep her at the top of her game,’ Lopez said in her speech.

‘There is no madness to the method – just 25 years of pure dedication to her clients and health.’

The Intimissimi paid partner – who boasts 391.7M social media following – congratulated the 48-year-old fitness guru on Instagram where she replied: ‘@jlo you are an exquisite human being! Your love in motion is completely heartening! Thank you for being there to support me! I have all of the respect in the world for you!’

According to Town & Country – Tracy charges a $1,500 initiation fee plus annual dues for VIP access to her gyms where celebrity clientele includes Olivia Wilde, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Victoria Beckham.

Anderson also opted for a tidy updo with her sheer black-lace cocktail dress, matching bag, and platform patent leather heels.

Missing from Jennifer’s side on Sunday was her fourth husband – two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Ben Affleck – whom she wed 14 months ago.

Lopez reportedly dedicated nine songs to the Berkeley-born, Cambridge-raised 51-year-old on her upcoming 13-track ninth studio album This Is Me… Now, which will be her first record since A.K.A. back in 2014.

Before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Ben and his BFF Matt Damon were producing William Goldenberg’s drama Unstoppable which stars JLo as Judy Robles, the tattoo-sleeved mother of one-legged champion wrestler Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome).

On November 18, the Emmy-nominated producer wrapped the titular role in Brad Peyton’s AI thriller Atlas, which will eventually stream on Netflix.

‘We had a good time,’ Jennifer said on Instagram Live at the time.

‘This is a beautiful movie about the future, but it’s also about letting people in.’

Lopez – who shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband #3 Marc Anthony – also keeps busy running her cosmetics company JLo Beauty and Revolve clothing company JLo.

Also glamming up for the Daytime Beauty Awards was Britney Spears’ estranged third husband Hesam ‘Sam’ Asghari, who filed for divorce in August to end their 14-month marriage.

The Iranian 29-year-old – looking nautical in a navy-blue double-breasted suit – joined retired NFL offensive tackle Ryan Clady at the podium to honor Hyperice founder Anthony Katz.

Nine-time Grammy nominee Sia hid her 5ft5in figure beneath a Kawaii-style tent dress and matching shoes with a pink flower crown atop her head.

The Australian 47-year-old hitmaker presented an award to Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei, who looked dapper in a white Philipp Plein suit.

11-time Grammy nominee Vanessa Williams looked elegant in a purple short-sleeve midi-dress featuring floral detail and matching kitten-heel pumps.

The 60-year-old actress-singer presented the Brand of the Year trophy to BYREDO president Robert Sorce.

The Masked Singer ‘Night Owl’ Debbie Gibson flashed her belly button in a pink pleather cropped jacket, matching mini-skirt, and silver stilettos.

The 53-year-old eighties pop star later hit the stage to present an award to naturopathic physician and ‘bone broth expert’ Dr. Kellyann Petrucci.

High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale wore a black silk dress while Fear the Walking Dead star Jenna Elfman opted for a brown pantsuit onstage the awards ceremony.

The 38-year-old former child star and the 52-year-old Emmy nominee were there to present skincare guru Joanna Vargas with hhe Outstanding Achievement in Aesthetics Award.