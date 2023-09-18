Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showed they’re still in the honeymoon phase as they visited a flea market in LA on Sunday.

The loved up couple strolled along with their arms around each other – with JLo at one point even flirtily placing a hand on her husband’s derriere.

The PDA came after Ben was spotted sharing an affectionate moment with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner during an outing with their teen daughter Seraphina.

The Oscar-winning actor and director divorced the Elektra star in 2018 after being separated for three years. They share three children – Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Sam, 11.

Now he’s married to Lopez, he is also a stepdad to her 15-year-old twins Emme and Max, whom the singer and actress shares with her former husband Marc Anthony.

Couple’s trip: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were pictured while spending time at a vintage flea market in Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon

Getting handsy: The loved up couple strolled along with their arms around each other – with JLo at one point even flirtily placing a hand on her husband’s derriere

For Sunday’s outing, Lopez kept it relatively casual in a cropped light green cardigan that was worn on top of a white t-shirt and paired with wide-legged jeans.

The On The Floor singer also donned a pair of white sneakers and accessorized with a matching purse, as well as a sizable set of sunglasses and hoop earrings.

The Marry Me actress’ gorgeous brunette locks fell onto her shoulders and paired well with the lighter tones of her clothing.

Affleck opted for a gray crewneck sweater and a pair of blue jeans as he spent time with his family.

The Argo director also donned a pair of gray-and-white sneakers and accessorized with black sunglasses.

Lopez and her husband initially began a relationship in the early 2000s after meeting on the set of the movie Gigli.

They were briefly engaged before calling off their planned wedding in 2003 just a day before the ceremony was set to take place. They then ended their relationship in early 2004.

Affectionate: The 54-year-old actress and the 51-year-old actor and director appeared to be making the most of each other’s company during their time at the event, as they kept their arms around each other after making their purchases

Friendly exes: Just a couple of days ago, Ben was spotted sharing an affectionate moment with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner as they took a car trip with their daughter Seraphina, 14

In the past: Lopez and her husband initially began a relationship in the early 2000s and they were briefly engaged before calling off their planned 2003 wedding; seen in February

Back on: The former couple eventually reconciled and they tied the knot in Las Vegas in July of last year; they are seen in May

Lopez spoke about forming a blended family during an interview with Vogue, during which she stated that her children were doing well with the changes in their personal lives.

‘The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far,’ she said.

The singer went on to state that she was excited to be able to start a new life with the Argo director.

‘What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see,’ she said.