Jennifer Lopez was seen seeking solace at the dance studio after canceling her upcoming summer tour amid claims that she and Ben Affleck, are on the verge of divorce.

While emerging in public for the first time since abruptly scrapping her This Is Me… Live Tour to spend time with her children and family, the superstar, 54, attempted to keep a low profile as she arrived to the Mihran K. dance studio in Burbank.

After sliding out of the passenger side of a white car, the two-time Grammy nominee exchanged friendly hugs with several members on her team.

For the occasion, she wore an oversized white sweater over a matching tank top, sweatpants, sneakers and an oversized shades over her light brown eyes.

Her 8.5-carat natural green diamond engagement ring, which is estimated to be worth between $5 million and $10 million, was visible on her wedding finger.

Lopez, who is reportedly disappointed by the idea of a fourth divorce, carried her essentials in a crocodile Birkin.

The Atlas actress put on a happy face as she spoke with her colleagues on Friday.

Her latest sighting comes after Lopez canceled her Greatest Hits summer tour to spend more time with her family.

In a statement, provided to DailyMail.com, it was revealed that the performer would be ‘taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.’

Lopez also sent a special message to her fans through her OntheJLo site.

‘I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,’ the Hustlers star began.

‘Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.

‘I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…’ wrote the producer.

A source told DailyMail.com that Lopez was sad to be dropping out of the tour, which was selling well, but needed to be home at this time.

‘She’s taking time off to be with family and close friends,’ said the insider as they noted she had been rehearsing often for the show and was ready to commit, but felt it was time for a break.

‘This was a very difficult decision made by Jennifer this week and she’s sorry to her fans.’

This decision was not made around ticket sales as the tour was actually doing well in most key cities and there had been a good uptick, a source told DailyMail.com.

There were rumors the tour was not selling well when it was billed as This Is Me… Now in support of her recent album that went with her film.

But when it was changed to a greatest hits tour called This Is Me… Live, tickets started selling very well.

She has just come off promoting her scifi movie Atlas.

‘Jennifer had a huge hit with her film Atlas, it was number one all over the world, and she is proud of that and now wants some time at home.’

Indeed, Atlas, which she starred in and produced, was number one in 55 countries. And the film was in the top 10 in 93 countries.

Lopez most recently appeared in the Netflix’s action film, Atlas, which was released last week

This comes after Jennifer talked about how she loves to stay home.

This week when she talked to Harper’s Bazaar while debuting her new Delola margarita beverage, she said that she is happiest at her $60M Bel Air, California mansion that Affleck moved out of.

‘I love to cook. My kids love to bake. I love hosting at home, family and friends, especially now that the weather is warmer. I like to have people over. I don’t like to go out a bunch,’ said the star.

And she told AP that she has slowed her career down, adding she goes at ‘half’ the speed she used to.

Lopez explained that she has ‘been doing things that are really exciting’ or ‘inspiring’ to her as opposed to ‘doing just everything.’

Meanwhile, UsWeekly claimed this week she is rocks with Affleck because she works too much.

Jennifer went into detail with Harper’s Bazaar about how much she loves to relax at home.

‘Sometimes it’s a brunch or an afternoon by the pool, or a nice small dinner with a few friends,’ said the Hustlers star.

‘Even just an everyday kind of like—a friend coming over and sitting down by the fire.’

The Bronx native also said: ‘It’s all those things that to me are the artful moments of your life. It’s like creating the most beautiful life you can for yourself, and creating these moments that are unforgettable for you and your family and friends. To me, that’s really what the Delola lifestyle is about: creating beautiful moments.’

Meanwhile, UsWeekly has claimed that Jennifer overextends herself.’

The source went on to state that Ben ‘doesn’t agree with Jennifer’s lifestyle’ and now feels ‘worn down’ by their marriage.

Ben is said to have ‘checked out’ of their relationship and the insider added that he and Jennifer are on ‘two completely different pages most of the time.’

Another source close to Jennifer suggested the couple’s work commitments have also caused a rift, saying, ‘both have demanding careers that often require them to be in different cities.’

With the pair forced to spend time apart in recent months as a result of their careers – she went to NYC for the Met Gala and to shoot Kiss Of The Spider Woman while he was in LA shooting The Accountant 2 – the insider said the absence ‘highlighted the emotional and physical distance between them.’

They said: ‘Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively, and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments.

Lopez recently told Harper’s Bazaar this week she likes to stay home (seen with Ben in 2023)

‘They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict’, the insider added, explaining that Jennifer prefers to confront issues head-on, while Ben isn’t as quick to open up.

As they navigate their work obligations, often from opposite coasts, communication has also become a source of contention between the duo.

The couple also have ‘fundamentally different approaches to conflict’ as Affleck tends to withdraw and Lopez prefers to talk things out.

Affleck wed Lopez in 2022 after a 2021 reunion. They were first an item 20 years ago and even got engaged, but broke it off before 2004.

People, however, had a more positive stance on Bennifer last week.

‘They just have very different approaches when it comes to media attention,’ said a source. ‘Ben hates all attention and it makes him very uncomfortable. Jennifer has always had a different approach.’

Affleck wed Lopez in 2022 after a 2021 reunion. They were first an item 20 years ago and even got engaged, but broke it off before 2004. Seen in 2002

It was added it is just not ‘his way’ to share so much of his personal life.

‘It doesn’t make him happy and causes stress in his life and then in hers. There is no question their different styles clash,’ added the source.

A third source, from the music world, relayed: ‘She needs that expression but Affleck simply is not comfortable with it. After a while it causes tension in the relationship.

‘He is more introspective and private. She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world. This makes them considerably different, and it has been difficult in the day-to-day relationship.’

The People source said they will stick it out. ‘There have always been clashes in their styles, how they handle issues, and their actions, but nothing has stopped their love over the years. This is a great love story,’ the insider shared.