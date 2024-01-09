





Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck gave many people around the world hope when they rekindled their romance after two decades apart and tied the knot in 2022. Since then, the Hollywood power couple has made many public appearances at awards shows, including the 2024 Golden Globes on Jan. 7. However, in many of these appearances, Affleck to many people has appeared sad or as if he’d rather be anywhere else.

On the red carpet, Lopez addressed these criticisms head-on and brushed off any speculation about how Affleck actually feels about being at big industry events.

“Ben is doing alright,” Lopez said honestly. “You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you. He is good. He is happy. He is here.”

“He is like, ‘I’m chilling.’ I don’t understand what people are pressed for,” she added. “They don’t pick up on my face.”

Affleck is a three-time Golden Globe winner, taking home trophies for Best Screenplay for Good Will Hunting and Best Director and Best Motion Picture – Drama for Argo. His 2023 movie Air, which he directed, was up for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy at this year’s ceremony.

Lopez herself is a two-time Golden Globe nominee. Her breakout film role in 1997’s Selena earned her a nod for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, while her role in 2019’s Hustlers led to a Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture nomination.

Lopez’s long-awaited ninth studio album This Is Me… Now, a sequel to her 2002 album inspired by their relationship, is due out Feb. 16.