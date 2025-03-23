Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has been spotted wearing black leather jackets that cost thousands of dollars. It’s a fashion choice inspired by his wife and daughter that he’s continued for at least 20 years now. Some people have tried to say the cost of his jackets correlates to Nvidia performance, but it’s not confirmed.

The late Steve Jobs had his black turtlenecks, Mark Zuckerberg wore his black hoodie sweatshirts, and Bill Gates often sported a sweater over a collared shirt. These billionaires kept their styles relatively simple and seemingly budget-friendly. But one tech titan has presented a more stylish—and sometimes flashier—look.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is nearly always seen sporting a black leather jacket. And these aren’t cheap faux garments. Many of the leather jackets in his wardrobe cost several thousand dollars a pop—and he hasn’t shied away from how his fashion choices have surrounded his identity.

“You may know me better as ‘the guy in the leather jacket who repeats things three times,’” Huang wrote when he hosted a Reddit AMA in 2016. It truly is his signature look, and one he proudly wore on the cover of Time in 2021 when he was one of its men of the year.

Fashion experts confirmed to Fortune that Huang often wears luxury menswear brand Tom Ford, where some jackets cost more than $10,000 a piece. For example, Huang appeared to be sporting a biker-style black leather jacket by Tom Ford at Nvidia’s GTC 2025 keynote speech.

Fashion experts have had differing views on exactly which Tom Ford jacket he was wearing, but the possible styles range from roughly $5,000 to $7,000. And in last year’s keynote address, Huang was believed to be wearing a lizard-embossed Tom Ford jacket that cost almost $9,000. But that’s just a drop in the bucket for Huang, considering his net worth is $104 billion and Nvidia’s market cap is nearing $3 trillion.

“It’s not his first rodeo. He wears a lot of Tom Ford. They’re all expensive,” Reginald Ferguson, owner and founder of menswear fashion consultancy New York Fashion Geek, told Fortune. “He’s found his lane and he’s sticking to it. I doubt he has a motorcycle outside. The black jackets go well with his gray hair.”

Why Jensen Huang wears a black leather jacket

Huang also admitted last year in an interview with HP his fashion choices didn’t come from his own inspiration. “I’m happy that my wife and my daughter dress me,” Huang said, adding he doesn’t like to wear a watch—unlike some of his millionaire and billionaire peers—because he prefers to live in the moment. A spokesperson for Huang previously told The New York Times Huang had been wearing black leather jackets “for at least 20 years.”

Although black leather jackets can be a wardrobe staple piece, Huang isn’t afraid to have a little fun with his fashion choices. He’s also recently been spotted in “bolder, more sophisticated designs” like crocodile- or lizard-embossed leather jackets, Veronica Zhai, owner of New York-based luxury sustainable fashion brand Zhai, told Fortune. However, Huang opts for more understated styles from Dunhill in culturally conservative settings like Taiwan, she added.

Some social media users have tried to draw a correlation between the price of Huang’s leather jackets and Nvidia’s stock performance, but it’s a difficult trend to prove.

“Jensen Huang’s leather jacket price during CES: $8,990. NVIDIA stock price during CES 2025: $149.43. Jensen Huang’s leather jacket price during GTC 2025: $6,990 #NVIDIA stock price during GTC 2025: $115.43,” one user posted on Tuesday. “Stock down 23%, jacket down 23%. Coincidence? I don’t think so.”

Nvidia declined to comment about Huang’s fashion choices and whether there is a correlation between the cost of his jackets and Nvidia’s stock performance.

Why tech executives create signature looks

Executives of major companies like Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft are busy, so creating a signature look can help with decision fatigue, Zhai said.

Wearing all black or the same piece makes decision-making easier, she said, adding that having a consistent signature style becomes an extension of the executive’s personal brand.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 17: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang talks onstage with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff during Salesforce’s Dreamforce on September 17, 2024 in San Francisco, California. Some 45,000 workers in the tech industry were expected to attend the annual Dreamforce event, which runs through September 19. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

“We see them stepping outside their comfort zones—Jeff Bezos being a prime example,” Zhai said. “Even Zuckerberg is evolving his image, shifting from a nerdy, ‘do-good’ persona to a cooler look.”

Although many tech executives don’t have a signature look, Ferguson said, Jobs picked his Issey Miyake black mocknecks because he was creating a uniform and didn’t want to think much about what he wore. Ferguson called Zuckerberg’s choice to just wear black hoodies “lazy,” but that he’s “evolved [and] definitely has a stylist now.”

Overall, a tech executive’s choice about their clothing makes a statement.

“It’s the revenge of the nerds,” Ferguson said. “They’re trying to be fly.”

This story was originally featured on Fortune.com