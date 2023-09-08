Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email

Jeremy Corbyn could let the Conservatives deny Labour’s Sadiq Khan a third term as London mayor, new polling shows.

The bombshell survey found that the Tory candidate Susan Hall is set to defeat Mr Khan if Mr Corbyn joins the race as an independent.

The former Labour leader – blocked from standing for the party at the next general election – has refused to rule out running in the mayoral contest in May.

Mr Corbyn would come third with 15 per cent of the vote if he does run, according a Redfield and Wilton Strategies poll.

But in doing so he would split the vote and hand victory to Ms Hall – who is on 30 per cent with Mr Khan on only 25 per cent.

Without the firebrand left-winger in the contest, Mr Khan beats Ms Hall 33 per cent to 32 per cent. But the poll for The Times also found that one-fifth (21 per cent) of Labour voters who backed Mr Khan last time said they would rather vote for Mr Corbyn.

Luke Tryl, director of the More in Common research group, said the “striking thing to me here is how close it is even without Corbyn”.

The polling expert said it “suggests a proper race, which is doubly surprising given both London’s left lean and where the Conservative brand is nationally”.

Keir Starmer and London mayor Sadiq Khan at odds over Ulez (PA)

Despite protests and staunch Tory opposition to the Mr Khan’s expansion of the the Ulez scheme, the survey also reveals that Londoners are evenly split of the issue, with 39 per cent in favour, and 38 per cent opposed.

The mayor has remained defiant about the expansion of the ultra-low emission zone to outer London – arguing that the £12.50 daily fee for high polluting drivers was “difficult” but “vital”.

Mr Khan is at odds with Sir Keir Starmer over Ulez, and the Labour leader backtracked on support and urged the mayor to “reflect” on its expansion, with the Tories pouncing upon cost of living concerns.

The London Labour mayor appears to be relaxed about the prospect of Mr Corbyn entering the race. Mr Khan said he would not be surprised by his former party colleague running to be mayor because it is “the best job in the world”.

Mr Corbyn remains a Labour member, but is sitting as an independent after he was suspended over his failure to offer an appropriate response to the damning EHRC report on antisemitism in 2020.

The ex-leader has strongly suggested he would run against Labour as an independent at the general election – saying he had “no intention of stopping” representing Islington North, adding: “I will not be intimidated into silence.”

Redfield and Wilton, members of the British Polling Council, polled a sample of 1,110 eligible London voters on 5 and 6 September.