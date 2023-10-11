





The Astros claimed a 2-1 series lead in the ALDS over the Twins after a big win on Tuesday afternoon. While Houston’s offense put up nine runs, a defensive highlight from shortstop Jeremy Peña helped shut the door on a potential comeback from Minnesota during the middle innings.

Cristian Javier pitched himself into and out of a jam during the sixth inning. With one out in the inning and runners on first and second, Javier got Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers to hit a grounder up the middle, which the Astros were able to turn two on in sensational fashion.

Peña was quick on his feet as he made a brilliant diving stop before flipping the ball over to José Altuve at second base, who then fired it to José Abreu at first to complete the inning-ending, run-saving double play.

Jeremy Peña ends the 6th inning by starting a nifty double play.

The play was eerily similar to a double play Trea Turner and the Phillies pulled off against the Braves during their NLDS matchup.

Shortstops have been putting on a show this #Postseason!

At the time of Peña’s web gem, Houston held a 6-1 lead. The shortstop saved a run from scoring and completely shut down a potential Minnesota rally before it could even get started with his diving effort. The Astros’ bats continued to stay hot afterwards, tacking on a few more runs as they pulled away for a 9-1 win.







