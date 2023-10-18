Jermaine Durpi has pulled no punches regarding his gripes about the current state of Hip Hop and how social media could be causing things to go downhill.

On Monday (October 16), JD took to Instagram to give his perspective on the current affairs of Hip Hop as things currently stand and how people within the culture must stop giving ideas and creativity away so freely to social media.

He also highlighted how Tik Tok muted a song of his, even though his voice was on it.

“I was just watching this video that Issac Hayes Jr. posted with JAY-Z talking about the culture giving away the culture to these apps,” he began. “And then we have to go to these apps and ask for shit that belongs to us. And I thought about me because Tik Tok muted one of my videos recently.”

He continued: “It’s my music, with my voice on it, and I gotta ask these n-ggas to unmute me, right? That’s bullshit. And in my Hip Hop 50 resolution, one of my Hip Hop 50 resolutions was that, we can’t keep going for this type of shit. We gotta give a fuck.”

“I also saw a video where somebody said they was disappointed in the BET Hip Hop Awards because the lack of participation. I grew up in an era where Jimmy Iovine gave a fuck. Andre Harrell, rest in peace, gave a fuck. Puff gave a fuck. Russell Simmons gave a fuck. Lyor [Cohen] gave a fuck. Kevin Lyles. All of these guys. They gave a fuck.

“Now, we in an era where don’t nobody give a fuck. Who gives a fuck. Nobody cares.”

Although Tik Tok played Jermaine Durpi with muting his own record, a plethora of classic hits that he’s been apart of were in rotation during a celebration of the 30th anniversary of his So So Def label at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

During the awards show, which was held at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on earlier this month, JD turned back the hands of time with an ATL-centric stage step up that resembled how his bedroom possibly looked in the early 1990s.

related news Jermaine Dupri Says He Invented Making It Rain: ‘I Know I Was The First Person’ September 21, 2023

There were a backdrop of photos featuring legendary artists including Michael Jackson, Run-DMC, and The Fat Boys, a bed with eclectic sheets, and a desk that Dupri was sitting at that included a turntable and drum machine.

Jermaine Dupri then cued up and rapped the opening verse to Kriss Kross’ 1992 hit single, “Jump,” which he co-produced.

Fellow ATLien Ludacris then hit the stage and performed Southern anthem “Welcome to Atlanta,” before Nelly took things back to 2005 with a rendition of “Grillz.”

Other musical acts who popped up for the celebratory affair included Lil Jon, Chingy, Bow Wow and Da Brat, to name a few.