Jermaine Dupri is doing some inventory as he reflects on 50 years of Hip Hop – making the resolution to stop all business with anyone who doesn’t understand the culture.

Taking to Twitter on the eve of Hip Hop’s 50th birthday Thursday (August 10), the So So Def mogul made the declaration.

“I got some serious #Hiphop50 resolutions,” he began. “No more business deals with people who have deep pockets but are clueless to the culture #Hiphop50resolutions. Everything for me starting tomorrow is value based.”

Jermaine Dupri will commemorate So So Def’s 30-year anniversary this year with the label’s first-ever festival, going down in the city the imprint was founded in.

The music mogul took to Instagram with the announcement of the two-day event on Thursday (July 20), just under three months ahead of the scheduled dates of October 7 and 8. Tickets start at $125 and are available now here.

“I don’t know if you heard or you didn’t, but I’m throwing a So So Def Festival October 7 and 8 right here in the ATL,” JD began. “We celebrating 30 years of So So Def – the label and productions. So much music! So much music. And I also want this festival to be different, right? So all these festivals, they just be putting this artist on with this artist and the music don’t blend.”

He continued: “Anyway, So So Def Festival on Saturday night – it’s gon’ be all R&B. Nothing but R&B record after R&B record after R&B record. We gon’ dance, we gon’ sing, we gon’ drink. You gon’ have an amazing time.

“So I want you to get your fits right and all that. I’m telling you this so you can look like you’re a part of the vibe. Anyway, on Sunday night, y’all know what this is. We gon’ turn the fuck up. So So Def Fest!”

While the lineup has not yet been announced, fans may be able to look at the tour Jermaine Dupri put together for the label’s 25th anniversary in 2018 as a hint at who to expect.

Featuring several members pivotal to the imprint’s success, the trek included Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Bow Wow, Anthony Hamilton, Bone Crusher, Youngbloodz, Dem Franchize Boyz and J-Kwon.