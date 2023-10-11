Atlanta, GA –

Jermaine Dupri tore the house down with Ludacris, Nelly and others as he celebrated the 30th anniversary of his So So Def label at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

During the awards show, which was held at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 3 and televized on Tuesday (October 10), JD rewinded the hands of time with an ATL-centric stage step up that resembled how his bedroom possibly looked in the early 1990s.

There were a backdrop of photos featuring legendary artists including Michael Jackson, Run-DMC, and The Fat Boys, a bed with eclectic sheets, and a desk that Dupri was sitting at that included a turntable and drum machine.

Jermaine Dupri then cued up and rapped the opening verse to Kriss Kross’ 1992 hit single, “Jump,” which he co-produced.

Fellow ATLien Ludacris then hit the stage and performed the Southern anthem, “Welcome to Atlanta,” before Nelly took things back to 2005 with a rendition of “Grillz.”

Other musical acts who popped up for the celebratory affair include Lil Jon, Chingy, Bow Wow and Da Brat, to name a few.

Last month, it was announced that Jermaine Dupri would be enlisting a roster of all-stars to celebrate So So Def’s anniversary at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Dupri also called on T.I., Gucci Mane and many more monumental acts to perform at his So So Def 30th Anniversary Festival.

The lineup includes several label alumni, including Bow Wow, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Xscape, Anthony Hamilton, Monica, Dem Franchize Boyz and YoungBloodZ. Other acts who will be in attendance are Ari Lennox, T-Pain, Curren$y, Soulja Boy, Mario, Dru Hill, Keri Hilson, Bryan-Michael Cox, Pleasure P and dvsn.

JD first announced these plans on Instagram in July, saying: “I’m throwing a So So Def Festival October 7 and 8 right here in the ATL. We celebrating 30 years of So So Def – the label and productions. So much music! So much music.

“And I also want this festival to be different, right? So all these festivals, they just be putting this artist on with this artist and the music don’t blend.”

The celebratory affair was scheduled to take place right before the BET Hip Hop Awards, but it has since been rescheduled to Spring 2024. Tickets will become available here.