Jermaine Dupri has enlisted a roster of all-stars to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of So So Def Records at the BET Hip Hop Awards this year.

Set to take place on October 10, the 2023 edition of the ceremony will commemorate 50 years of Hip Hop with performances by Offset, Sexyy Red, GloRilla, DaBaby and Fivio Foreign, among countless others.

21 Savage and Cardi B are the leading nominees with 12 nods each, followed by Drake, who has a total of nine.

In addition to the routine festivities, the event will also look back at the past three decades of So So Def Records and its impact on Hip Hop culture. The reunion will feature Bow Wow, Ludacris, Bone Crusher, Da Brat, Dem Franchize Boyz and more.

Earlier this month, Dupri called on T.I., Gucci Mane and many more monumental acts to perform at his long-awaited So So Def 30th Anniversary Festival in October.

The lineup includes several label alumni, including Bow Wow, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Xscape, Anthony Hamilton, Monica, Dem Franchize Boyz and YoungBloodZ. Other acts who will be in attendance are Ari Lennox, T-Pain, Curren$y, Soulja Boy, Mario, Dru Hill, Keri Hilson, Bryan-Michael Cox, Pleasure P and dvsn.

JD announced these plans on Instagram in July, saying: “I don’t know if you heard of you didn’t, but I’m throwing a So So Def Festival October 7 and 8 right here in the ATL. We celebrating 30 years of So So Def – the label and productions. So much music! So much music. And I also want this festival to be different, right? So all these festivals, they just be putting this artist on with this artist and the music don’t blend.”

He continued: “Anyway, So So Def Festival on Saturday night – it’s gon’ be all R&B. Nothing but R&B record after R&B record after R&B record. We gon’ dance, we gon’ sing, we gon’ drink. You gon’ have an amazing time.

“So I want you to get your fits right and all that. I’m telling you this so you can look like you’re a part of the vibe. Anyway, on Sunday night, y’all know what this is. We gon’ turn the fuck up. So So Def Fest!”

The celebratory affair is scheduled to take place right before the BET Hip Hop Awards on October 7 to 8 at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Tickets are available to purchase here.