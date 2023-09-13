Atlanta, GA –

Jermaine Dupri has called on T.I., Gucci Mane and many more monumental music acts to perform at his long-awaited So So Def 30th Anniversary Festival in October.

On Tuesday (September 12), the legendary record executive took to Instagram and shared the flyer for the the star-studded event with a simple request in the caption.

“Let’s Go!!!!” he said “Get your tickets, link in my bio.”

The lineup also includes many So So Def alumni, including Bow Wow, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Xscape, Anthony Hamilton, Monica, Dem Franchize Boyz and YoungBloodZ.

Other acts who will be in attendance are Ari Lennox, T-Pain, Curren$y, Soulja Boy, Mario, Dru Hill, Keri Hilson, Bryan-Michael Cox, Pleasure P and dvsn.

The celebratory affair will be going down on October 7-8 at Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Tickets are available here.

The inclusion of Bow Wow comes as something of a surprise considering his and Jermaine Dupri’s rocky relationship. Last year, Bow Wow called cap on his former label boss after he claimed he “created” 106 & Park as a vehicle for his So So Def signee.

“JD aint create 106&Park stop the cap,” he tweeted. “Stephen hill Rick Ghrimes & all the great people in the BET OFFICE & staff created that show. All i did was capitalize off of what they created and made it mine. I would know…. I am mr 106! I would never take away from someones creativity.”

Bow Wow later revealed that he and JD butted heads in the studio and Nelly had to step in and play “mediator.”

“We had a real talk recently. Last month, I pulled up to the studio, and Nelly had to be there to be the mediator,” he said on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion podcast in April. “I said, ‘I’ll come inside when you there. But you gotta be there. You gotta be right in the middle of this shit.’

“Nelly’s like an uncle, like a big brother. So I walk in and I told JD to my face like, ‘You like Star Wars so much, right? That’s what we is. You Obi-Wan and I’m Anakin.‘ That’s all it is. That’s the relationship.”

He continued: “I’m the young n-gga who wanted all the info. I’m ready to go, I’m ready to go and it’s, ‘No, Bow Wow…’ That’s all Anakin was. Obi was the teacher, Anakin was the student. When Anakin wanted to go out, get it cracking, ‘No, Anakin. Stand back, you not ready.’

“So that’s the whole thing is that we’re the same, very competitive. I’m smart because I learned from you, could potentially be even smarter because I had three n-ggas who I learned shit from. You had no one you learned shit from. So I learned from you, I learned from Snoop, I learned from Puff, I learned from Birdman. Like listen sometimes, but JD is stubborn though.”

Bow Wow then said he tried to squash his beef with Jermaine Dupri during the Lovers & Friends Festival the following month, but things didn’t go as well as he would have liked.

In a video posted to Instagram, the Like Mike actor tried to chummy it up with the super-producer backstage. Dupri, however, didn’t look too pleased with his former protegé’s attempt, even as Bow Wow tried to playfully shove him.

Behind the duo, shouts of “hug him!” could be heard, as could “do it again!” — suggesting that the pair previously hugged it out prior to the cameras getting switched on.

“I’ll be the bigger person…… IM FOLLOWING U AGAIN @jermainedupri,” Bow Wow wrote in the caption of his post. “hey its a step …1st time speaking all year #loversandfriends #recap.”