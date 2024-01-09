Jermaine Dupri has hinted at a collaboration involving Ari Lennox and Muni Long as both singers share a mutual appreciation for one another.

On Monday (January 8), Long shared snippets from a recent Instagram Live streamed by the Dreamville star. In the TikTok video collage captioned “Ya’ll don’t understand how much I love this lady,” she can be seen singing “Made For Me” while talking about how much joy the song brings her.

A few hours later, Jermaine Dupri reshared the post on Twitter and captioned it: “I wanna cry watching this @arilennox [laughing emoji] cause I love you and I love making music that people really fuck with, yo @munilong we might need to put her on the sweat Remix.”

The So So Def boss confirmed to HipHopDX that the remix he is referring to is for the same song Lennox was singing — “sweat,” in this case, is an insider reference between him and Muni Long.

I wanna cry watching this @arilennox 🤣 cause I love you and I love making music that people really fuck with, yo @munilong we might need to put her on the sweat Remix pic.twitter.com/6xIzyYO2RK — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) January 8, 2024

Both Lennox and Long have had their share of personal struggles in the past, though they have been doing a lot better in recent months.

Last month, Long took to Twitter to share updates on her health, writing: “So apparently I’m autistic, and my free self is the version of me that I began repressing at the age of 22 because it made people highly uncomfortable. It started first with me doing insane amounts of drugs and then when that didn’t work I just held it in. Which led to lupus.

“And now the lupus has gotten to a point where it’s effectively impossible to contain. And in order to free myself from the rollercoaster that is autoimmune disease, I have to let my emotions, thoughts and feelings out…. But…. Autism! OMG WTF THIS IS SO WACK [weeping emoji].”

She concluded: “But at least knowing I am autistic explains SO MUCH.”

In a similar spirit, Lennox recently opened up about her ongoing sobriety by reflecting on her past self and how far she’s come over the one year since she switched up her lifestyle.

In late December, the Grammy-nominated singer posted a series of photographs of herself looking healthy, along with a lengthy writeup about the still-new change.

“You see, drinking was my ritual to combat my immense fear of flying,” she wrote before going into detail about a near-death experience wherein she drank far too much. “‘Just alcohol’ could’ve killed me. I had many guardian angels watching over me that day. Thank God there was nobody filming (I pray and hope [crying emoji, side-eye emoji]) it was pretty divine.”

She added: “I decided December 18th 2022, would be the day I got clean. You know what I realized after 1 year of many sober flights? I never needed alcohol to get through the flight. I thought I needed alcohol to escape my reality and to cope. I needed an excuse to drink and not feel the pain of every day life and trauma. It was my numbing vacation to avoid my purpose and my truth.

“Thank you to my fans. I love when yall share with me your sober dreams and fetes. It makes me so emotional. I’m so proud of you and I love you all so much. We can do this.”