EXCLUSIVE: Jermaine Fowler (Sorry to Bother You) has wrapped production on a new psychological thriller directed by Steve Pink (Hot Tub Time Machine).

Rounding out the cast of the pic, shot under a SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement, are James Morosini (I Love My Dad), Pauline Chalamet (The Sex Lives of College Girls), Edy Modica (Jury Duty), Rob Yang (Succession), and Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso). The production companies involved are Hurley/Pickle Productions (The Wheel), Phiphen (Butcher’s Crossing), Range Media Partners, and Gummy Films (What Doesn’t Float).

Written by Sam Johnson and Connor Diedrich, the film follows Allen Perkins (Fowler) through various twists and turns on a descent into darkness as he hosts his old college pals for the weekend. Producers included Josh Jason and Molly Gilula of Hurley/Pickle Productions, along with Molly Conners of Phiphen, AJ Bourscheid & Austin Lantero of Range Media Partners, and Chalamet, Rachel Walden, and Luca Balser of Gummy Films.

In a statement to Deadline, Pink called the thriller “one of the coolest films I have ever had the opportunity to direct in my career.

“I’m grateful for the extraordinary cast that came together around a phenomenal script that explores themes residing in the darker and possibly supernatural corners of the human experience,” continued the filmmaker. “This film blurs the lines between thriller, science fiction, and comedy elements in a way that will keep audiences surprised and at times, downright terrified!”

An actor and comedian best known for starring in films like Coming 2 America, Judas and the Black Messiah, and Sorry to Bother You, Fowler will next be seen in Legendary’s reimagining of the horror pic Faces of Death, and Amazon MGM Studios’ comedy Ricky Stanicky.

Known for directing and starring in the multiple SXSW prize-winning comedy I Love My Dad, Morosini has also been seen on series like The Sex Lives of College Girls, American Horror Story, Feud, and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, among others.

Chalamet stars in Max’s The Sex Lives of College Girls, which has been renewed for a third season, and was previously seen in Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island. She also produced and starred in the dramedy What Doesn’t Float.

Modica found a breakout project this year as part of the ensemble of the smash hit Amazon Freevee series, Jury Duty. She has also appeared on the shows Made for Love and High Maintenance.

Yang was most recently seen starring alongside Kiefer Sutherland in the Paramount+ spy series Rabbit Hole, having previously put in memorable turns on shows like Succession and The Resident. Most recent for him on the film side was the acclaimed horror comedy The Menu, which generated much discussion upon its release through Searchlight.

The co-creator of Apple TV+’s hugely popular comedy Ted Lasso, where he played Coach Beard, Hunt has also been seen on shows like Bless This Mess and Key and Peele, along with films like We’re the Millers.

Perhaps best known for directing both Hot Tub Time Machine films, along with the Justin Long college comedy Accepted, Pink’s most recent feature is the indie drama The Wheel, starring Amber Midthunder and Taylor Gray. He co-wrote the scripts for the classic John Cusack films High Fidelity and Grosse Pointe Blank and has also helmed episodes of numerous popular series — among them, Cobra Kai, Santa Clarita Diet, The Detour, and New Girl.

Fowler is repped by UTA, Entertainment 360, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Morosini by Anonymous Content, Verve, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Chalamet by Anonymous Content, Gersh, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer; Modica by Gersh, Heroes and Villains Entertainment, and Myman, Greenspan, Fox; Yang by IAG, Untitled Entertainment, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes; Hunt by Gersh, Ferrantino Entertainment and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis; and Pink by UTA, Anonymous Content, and Yorn, Levine, Barnes.