



The White Sox are once again one of MLB’s most disappointing teams, sitting at 53-81 with a month to go in the season. For the second straight year, Chicago will miss the playoffs and finish the season underperforming expectations.

As a result, White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf made major moves in the front office, firing president Kenny Williams and general manager Rick Hahn. On Thursday, Reinsdorf announced their replacement, promoting Chris Getz from assistant general manager to general manager. Additionally, manager Pedro Grifol will return in 2024 for his second season with the team.

OFFICIAL: Chris Getz has been named senior vice president/general manager of the Chicago White Sox. pic.twitter.com/MPjlDuI7p6 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 31, 2023

During Getz’s introductory press conference, Reinsdorf explained the disappointing season from his view.

“The 2023 season was my 43rd season in baseball. It was absolutely the worst season I’ve ever been through,” Reinsdorf said, via Chuck Garfien. “It was a nightmare. It’s still a nightmare. Embarrassing. Disgusting. All the bad words you can think of is the way I feel about the 2023 season. It was just awful.”

White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf has owned the team for 43 years. Kamil Krzaczynski/USA Today network

However, despite Reinsdorf’s disappointment, he will not sell the team no matter how many fans would like him to do so.

“Friends of mine have said, ‘Why don’t you sell? Why don’t you get out?’ My answer always has been, ‘I like what I’m doing, as bad as it is, and what else would I do?” Reinsdorf said, via Scott Merkin. “I’m a boring guy. I don’t play golf. I don’t play bridge. And I want to make it better before I go.'”

In Reinsdorf’s tenure as White Sox owner, which spans 43 years, Chicago has made the playoffs seven times and have won two playoff series. However, both of those series victories came in 2005, when they won the World Series for the first time since 1917.







