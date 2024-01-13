JESSE LINGARD has allegedly sacked his agents as the frustrated player continues to search for a new club.

The ex-Manchester United ace has been unemployed since becoming a free agent in June when he was released by Nottingham Forest.

1 Unemployed Jesse Lingard has reportedly sacked his agents Credit: Instagram / @jesselingard

Lingard did train with old club West Ham in the summer but then decided to join up with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq – who are managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

However, he was unable to pen a contract with them as they have a limit on foreign players in the Saudi League.

The 31-year-old has regularly shared clips of himself on social media training in both America and Dubai as he searches for a new club.

And that led to United legend Paul Scholes hitting out at the England international with an X-rated post.

The 49-year-old, who won 11 Premier League titles at Old Trafford, was not impressed by his most recent training clips and wrote: “Are you just gonna f**k about in the gym or are you gonna actually play football?”

Everton have been linked with a move for the star in the January transfer window.

And then reports emerged that Lingard has offered himself to Barcelona.

Now Sky Sports News’ X account has claimed that his apparent frustration at finding a new employer has led to him taking drastic action.

Most read in Football TRANSFER LATEST Newcastle ‘want World Cup winner’, Chelsea eye Ferguson, Mbappe latest BABY DADDY ROW Brutal message Lauryn Goodman sent Kyle Walker’s wife Annie revealed ON THE FLY Prem star spoken to by manager for taking EIGHT MINUTE flight to training WALKER’S SHAME Kyle apologises to wife in public statement after welcoming baby with model

FREE BETS – BEST BETTING OFFERS & NEW CUSTOMER BONUSES

They posted an update on his situation today that read: “A source close to Jesse Lingard has told Sky Sports News that he just wants to play football and has subsequently terminated all ties with his former agents.”

The attacker contributed just two goals and two assists in 20 games for Forest last season.

But prior to an impressive loan with West Ham the previous year, he scored 35 goals and provided 21 assists in 232 matches for boyhood club Man Utd and won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League while at Old Trafford.

He also earned 32 caps for England, scoring six goals, but Gareth Southgate has not selected him since 2021.

MAN UTD NEWS LIVE: Stay up to date with all the latest transfer news from Old Trafford