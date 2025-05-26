PARIS — US Open semifinalist Emma Navarro lasted only 57 minutes at the French Open, losing 6-0, 6-1 in the first round Monday to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro of Spain.

It’s a major setback for the 24-year-old American, a New York native, who reached the fourth round in Paris last year before her first Grand Slam semifinal at Flushing Meadows. Navarro had a strong start to the season, including a quarterfinal appearance at the Australian Open and a WTA 500 title, but has struggled on clay this spring.

Navarro, the No. 9 seed in Paris, tied Anna Chakvetadze (No. 6 seed at 2008 Australian Open) and Monica Seles (No. 4 at 2001 Australian Open) for the fewest games won in a first-round loss of a Grand Slam event by a top-10 seeded woman, according to ESPN Research.

On Court Suzanne-Lenglen, the 68th-ranked Bouzas Maneiro dominated the match and reached the second round at Roland Garros for the first time.

“I didn’t expect the result but I always try to play my best, and I think everything is possible,” Bouzas Maneiro said. “I feel good playing on clay, and winning here at Roland Garros is so special to me.”

She will next face either Diane Parry of France or American Robin Montgomery.

