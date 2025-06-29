The Los Angeles County medical examiner has identified the man who was killed along with a Los Angeles Police Department sergeant in a multi-vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway this week.

The medical examiner identified the man as 34-year-old Jesus Garcia. He and LAPD Sgt. Shiou Deng, 53, were killed after being struck by incoming traffic in the Sepulveda Pass.

The tragic sequence of events began shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday, when Garcia was involved in a solo car accident on the southbound lanes of the 405 Freeway, just north of Moraga Drive in the Brentwood and Bel Air area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Deng, who was traveling on the same freeway, was in his police cruiser when he stopped with his rear emergency lights on to provide assistance, but upon exiting he and his cruiser were struck by another vehicle.

Garcia, who was standing outside on the freeway, was also struck and killed in the collision. Deng was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mario Bickham, the driver of the vehicle that struck the cruiser and ultimately the two victims, was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown.

The fatal crash prompted CHP to shut down the freeway for hours as it conducted an investigation.

Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell called Deng a hero during a morning news conference following his death.

“He was out there caring for others, putting their safety before his own,” he said.

Deng had been promoted to sergeant about two years ago, McDonnell said. He spent the bulk of his career working in the agency’s Mental Evaluation Unit, which helps officers respond to crisis calls.

“He was out there every day caring for the most vulnerable in our society,” McDonnell said. “Just a great human being.”

The loss of Garcia has also been devastating for his family. Lidia Zepeda, who identified herself as a childhood friend of Garcia, created a GoFundMe account to help the family with funeral expenses.

On the site, She described Garcia as a loving son, brother, uncle and friend “whose kindness and warmth touched everyone he met.”

“As we search for a funeral home and make arrangements,” Zepeda wrote, “we want to honor his memory in a way that reflects the love and care he gave to those around him.

Times staff writer Grace Toohey contributed to this report.