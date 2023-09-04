





Although the Jets only finished 7-10 last season, the hype around the club heading into the 2023 campaign is at a fever pitch.

Coupled with the arrival of Aaron Rodgers under center, New York’s roster on the other side of the ball has the potential to be dominant this upcoming season. The Jets return eight of the 11 starters on a unit that finished among the upper echelon in most statistical categories and look primed to be even better in year three under Robert Saleh.

On Monday, veteran cornerback D.J. Reed showed his extreme confidence in the Jets defensive unit comparing his teammates to some of the greatest to ever take the field.

“I’m very confident. I think we have the potential to be the best defense in the NFL,” Reed said. “Honestly, I think we can be historical, not just the best defense in the league, but I think we can be a historical defense like the 85-86 Bears and the LOB (Legion of Boom) in 2013. I think we can be that dominant if we just put all the things together…the sky is the limit for us.”

Sauce Gardner, the league’s defensive rookie of the year in 2022, is among the best cornerbacks in football, and New York’s secondary isn’t necessarily the best unit on the Jets. That honor belongs to the front line which is anchored by Quinnen Williams surrounded by a collection of dominant edge rushers that can get after the quarterback. It’s a bold statement, but, on paper, the Jets should be an outstanding defensive team.

Reed and the Jets will have the opportunity to back up those words on the national stage on Monday Night Football in Week 1 against the Bills’ high-powered offense.







